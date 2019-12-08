Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 55, jailed on child porn charges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.

A Hot Springs Village man was arrested Tuesday on more than two dozen child pornography charges, according to a news release from the Arkansas attorney general's office.

Daniel Kimball, 55, faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Special investigators with the attorney general's office, assisted by Hot Springs Village police, seized a laptop, desktop computer, thumb drive, cellphone and tablet in the investigation, according to the release.

Kimball is being held in the Garland County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Dec. 23.

Metro on 12/08/2019

Print Headline: Man, 55, jailed on child porn charges

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT