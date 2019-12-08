Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Denny Heck, D-Wash.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; national security adviser Robert O'Brien. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Meadows, Nadler; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/08/2019