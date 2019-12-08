NFL capsules

Panthers at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 31/2

SERIES -- Falcons lead 31-18 Falcons beat Panthers 29-3, Nov. 17, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(12) 120.5 RUSH 74.2 (30)

(21) 220.8 PASS 295.2 (2)

(21) 341.3 YARDS 369.4 (11)

(13) 23.3 POINTS 21.7 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(29) 137.5 RUSH 108.7 (17)

(14) 229.2 PASS 259.5 (26)

(22) 366.7 YARDS 368.2 (23)

(26) 26.7 POINTS 26.9 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons WR Julio Jones just quietly keeps chugging along. He needs 50 yards receiving to achieve his sixth consecutive year with 1,000. Jones has at least 1,400 yards in five consecutive seasons.

Ravens at Bills

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Baltimore by 6

SERIES -- Ravens lead 5-3 Ravens beat Bills 47-3, Sept. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS BILLS (RK)

(1) 207.8 RUSH 137.9 (5)

(25) 212.9 PASS 215.1 (23)

(2) 420.7 YARDS 353.0 (17)

(1) 33.8 POINTS 21.4 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. BILLS (RK)

(6) 94.9 RUSH 104.2 (14)

(13) 228.5 PASS 195.8 (3)

(9) 323.4 YARDS 300.0 (3)

(5) 18.2 POINTS 15.7 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Second-year TE Mark Andrews has become a key cog for the Ravens. His 7 TDs receiving are tied with the Texans' Darren Fells for the most by an NFL tight end. Andrews also has matched the single-season franchise TD record for TEs set by Todd Heap (2005) and Dennis Pitta (2012).

Bengals at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Cleveland by 7

SERIES -- Bengals lead 50-41 Browns beat Bengals 26-18, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(29) 78.0 RUSH 122.7 (10)

(19) 223.0 PASS 225.2 (17)

(26) 301.0 YARDS 347.9 (18)

(31) 14.9 POINTS 20.5 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(32) 157.6 RUSH 124.0 (26)

(21) 247.4 PASS 213.2 (6)

(31) 405.0 YARDS 337.2 (15)

(24) 24.8 POINTS 22.7 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH There's nothing more exciting than Cincinnati and Cleveland jockeying to become the also-ran of the AFC North. Despite the Browns' follies, a loss means the Bengals will finish in last place alone in the division for the second straight season, which will be the first time in consecutive seasons for them since 2001-02.

Redskins at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 13

SERIES -- Packers lead 20-16-1 Redskins beat Packers 31-17, Sept. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(20) 99.4 RUSH 101.4 (19)

(32) 163.0 PASS 238.6 (14)

(32) 262.4 YARDS 340.0 (22)

(32) 14.4 POINTS 24.1 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(27) 131.6 RUSH 123.0 (25)

(15) 229.8 PASS 253.8 (22)

(19) 361.4 YARDS 376.8 (28)

(21) 24.2 POINTS 21.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is at home in the winter. He has a career passer rating of 111.2 in regular-season home games in December and January, ranking No. 1 in NFL history (minimum 200 pass attempts). He is coming off a 4-TD performance at the Giants in snowy conditions.

Broncos at Texans

Noon

LINE -- Houston by 9

SERIES -- Broncos lead 4-3 Texans beat Broncos 19-17, Nov. 4, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(16) 108.3 RUSH 129.8 (7)

(31) 187.4 PASS 243.0 (12)

(27) 295.7 YARDS 372.8 (9)

(30) 16.5 POINTS 24.4 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(20) 113.7 RUSH 111.1 (19)

(5) 210.6 PASS 262.9 (28)

(11) 324.3 YARDS 374.0 (27)

(9) 19.8 POINTS 22.6 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Texans' 28th-ranked pass defense received a huge lift last week with the return of CB Bradley Roby, who had a sack and interception against the Patriots after missing the previous five games with an injury.

Lions at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- Minnesota by 13

SERIES -- Vikings lead 75-39-2 Vikings beat Lions 42-30, Oct. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 105.6 RUSH 137.1 (6)

(7) 271.7 PASS 239.5 (13)

(7) 377.3 YARDS 376.6 (8)

(13) 23.3 POINTS 26.6 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(23) 118.0 RUSH 104.5 (15)

(30) 280.1 PASS 242.9 (20)

(29) 398.1 YARDS 347.4 (16)

(25) 26.2 POINTS 20.2 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota TE Kyle Rudolph is positioned to have a big game. He has six TDs in his past six games. Against his NFC North rival the Detroit Lions, he has nine TDs in 15 career games. The Lions have the 25th-ranked scoring defense.

49ers at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 2

SERIES -- 49ers lead 48-26-2 Saints beat 49ers 41-23, Nov. 6, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(2) 148.0 RUSH 107.3 (17)

(16) 230.0 PASS 254.1 (9)

(6) 378.0 YARDS 361.4 (13)

(2) 29.1 POINTS 24.8 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(22) 116.7 RUSH 88.6 (3)

(1) 134.2 PASS 234.9 (17)

(1) 250.9 YARDS 323.5 (10)

(2) 15.2 POINTS 20.7 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Raheem Mostert's 143 yards rushing last week were the most by a 49er since Carlos Hyde had 193 vs. the Jets in 2016. Mostert joins Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman with 100-yard rushing games, marking the second time since the merger that San Francisco has had three players rush for 100 yards in a game in the same season. It also happened in 2005 when Frank Gore, Kevan Barlow and Maurice Hicks did it.

Dolphins at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Jets by 5

SERIES -- Jets lead 54-53-1 Dolphins beat Jets 26-18, Nov. 3, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(32) 62.8 RUSH 72.6 (31)

(24) 214.2 PASS 190.2 (30)

(30) 277.0 YARDS 262.8 (31)

(29) 16.7 POINTS 17.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(31) 143.5 RUSH 75.2 (1)

(23) 256.2 PASS 242.2 (19)

(30) 399.7 YARDS 317.4 (6)

(32) 31.4 POINTS 23.3 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH For a kicker, the Dolphins' Jason Sanders had quite a day last week. He became the first kicker since 1977 to catch a touchdown pass, then became the fourth Dolphins' player to win the AFC special teams player of week award twice in one season.

Colts at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- Buccaneers by 3

SERIES -- Colts lead 8-5 Colts beat Bucs 25-12, Nov. 29, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(4) 139.0 RUSH 96.2 (22)

(26) 204.8 PASS 284.2 (4)

(19) 343.8 YARDS 380.4 (5)

(17) 21.8 POINTS 28.3 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(9) 101.8 RUSH 76.2 (2)

(12) 226.9 PASS 281.8 (31)

(13) 328.7 YARDS 358.0 (17)

(15) 21.4 POINTS 28.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Buccaneers have a legitimate candidate for defensive player of the year. OLB Shaquil Barrett leads the league with a career-high 14½ sacks, two shy of the team single-season record set by Warren Sapp in 2000. He also leads the NFL with 6 forced fumbles.

Chargers at Jaguars

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 3

SERIES -- Chargers lead 7-3 Jaguars beat Chargers 20-17 OT, Nov. 12, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(27) 89.1 RUSH 113.4 (15)

(6) 274.2 PASS 246.0 (11)

(12) 363.3 YARDS 359.4 (15)

(22) 20.3 POINTS 18.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(18) 109.9 RUSH 136.6 (28)

(4) 199.3 PASS 223.8 (11)

(4) 309.2 YARDS 360.4 (18)

(10) 20.1 POINTS 24.3 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers have one of the better deep-ball threats in the NFL. WR Mike Williams has a 40-yard reception in five consecutive games, which is the longest such streak since Pittsburgh's Sammie Coates also had five in 2016. Williams leads the league with 15.5 yards per catch.

Steelers at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Steelers by 2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 34-23-3 Steelers beat Cardinals 25-13, Oct. 18, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. CARDS (RK)

(26) 90.8 RUSH 114.1 (14)

(29) 200.5 PASS 217.7 (22)

(28) 291.3 YARDS 331.8 (23)

(24) 19.7 POINTS 21.2 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. CARDS (RK)

(12) 103.7 RUSH 118.8 (24)

(7) 213.5 PASS 307.5 (32)

(5) 317.2 YARDS 426.3 (32)

(6) 18.8 POINTS 29.2 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are one of three teams that Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald does not have a regular-season touchdown against. He did catch two TD passes in Arizona's 27-23 loss to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

Chiefs at Patriots

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 3

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 18-16-3 Patriots beat Chiefs 37-31 OT, Jan. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(24) 94.5 RUSH 96.3 (21)

(3) 290.2 PASS 264.4 (8)

(4) 384.7 YARDS 360.7 (14)

(3) 29.0 POINTS 26.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(30) 141.3 RUSH 94.5 (5)

(16) 230.8 PASS 163.5 (2)

(25) 372.1 YARDS 258.0 (2)

(16) 22.1 POINTS 12.1 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH New England can extend its NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a victory. The Patriots also can wrap up their 11th victory for the 21st time in team history, which also will extend their NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with at least 11 victories.

Titans at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Titans by 3

SERIES -- Raiders lead 30-20 Raiders beat Titans 26-16, Sept. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(9) 125.4 RUSH 122.7 (10)

(27) 204.3 PASS 232.1 (15)

(24) 329.7 YARDS 354.8 (16)

(15) 23.0 POINTS 19.8 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(10) 102.0 RUSH 103.6 (11)

(27) 260.1 PASS 258.2 (24)

(21) 362.1 YARDS 361.8 (20)

(7) 19.5 POINTS 27.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Oakland is the definition of a good bad team at 6-6 this season. The Raiders have lost back-to-back games by at least 30 points for the second time in franchise history and first time since 1961. They also have been outscored by 87 points, which is the fourth-worst margin ever through 12 games for a team without a losing record.

Seahawks at Rams

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Rams by 1

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 24-19 Seahawks beat Rams 30-29, Oct. 3, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS (RK)

(3) 143.7 RUSH 94.2 (25)

(10) 246.6 PASS 275.4 (5)

(3) 390.3 YARDS 369.6 (10)

(5) 27.4 POINTS 23.6 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS (RK)

(8) 99.6 RUSH 104.2 (13)

(29) 269.3 PASS 222.8 (10)

(24) 368.9 YARDS 327.0 (12)

(23) 24.4 POINTS 20.8 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle QB Russell Wilson has at least three TD passes and no interceptions in each of his past three meetings against the Rams. With his next win, Wilson will tie Tom Brady for the most wins as a starting QB in his first eight seasons.

Giants at Eagles

7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Eagles by 91/2

SERIES -- Series 85-85-2 Eagles beat Giants 25-22, Nov. 25, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(23) 95.5 RUSH 118.8 (13)

(20) 221.2 PASS 223.6 (18)

(25) 316.7 YARDS 342.4 (20)

(25) 19.2 POINTS 22.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(21) 114.2 RUSH 91.0 (4)

(25) 258.6 PASS 241.7 (18)

(26) 372.8 YARDS 332.7 (14)

(29) 28.2 POINTS 23.7 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Well, we haven't seen the last of Eli Manning throwing passes for the Giants after all. Is there a little football magic left in the veteran's right arm, or will the Eagles' defense devour him and show why the Giants replaced him in the first place?

