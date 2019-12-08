Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Royals sign Rosenthal

The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a $2 million minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training and up to $2.25 million in bonuses if he makes the major league roster. The 29-year-old Rosenthal was dismal with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals last season, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances. It was a far cry from his 2015 form, when Rosenthal had a 2.10 ERA while making 48 saves and helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 100-win season and the NL Central title. Rosenthal will be reunited in Kansas City with new Royals Manager Mike Matheny, who was the manager in St. Louis during his best seasons. Rosenthal has a 3.45 ERA with 121 saves in seven big league seasons. He also was part of the 2013 Cardinals team that lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

FOOTBALL

Bell out vs. Dolphins

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has been ruled out for New York's game against the Miami Dolphins today because of an illness. Bell practiced fully Wednesday, but then sat out Thursday and Friday. He was listed Friday as questionable for the game after being sent home to rest. The team announced Saturday that Bell would not play. The Jets will be without a few other starters against Miami. Cornerback Brian Poole was already ruled out with a concussion, and safety Jamal Adams is listed as doubtful and unlikely to play with a sprained left ankle. Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who started the past four games, is also doubtful with a strained right calf. With Bell sidelined, Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are expected to assume most of the carries out of the backfield for the Jets. Josh Adams could also see some snaps against the Dolphins.

GOLF

Goosens lead

Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Father Son Challenge scramble event for majors champions. Bernard and Jason Langer and David and Brady Duval opened with 60s in the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Goosens birdied five of the first six holes and closed with eight in a row, with Leo making a number of putts. The 50-year-old Retief won the Senior Players Championship this year for his first PGA Tour Champions title. The two-time U.S. Open champion was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June. Annika and father Tom Sorenstam were tied for 17th in the 20-team field at 66. Annika is the first female professional to play the event.

Jones in front in Sydney

Matt Jones coped best with difficult afternoon conditions Saturday at the Australian Open for a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round in Sydney Jones, who led by one stroke after the second round, had a three-round total of 13-under 200 at The Australian Golf Club. American Cameron Tringale was in second after a 69. Japanese amateur Takumi Kayana and Louis Oosthuizen, who both shot 70, and Paul Casey, who had a 71, were tied for third at 9-under, four strokes behind. Casey fell out of the lead with a double-bogey six on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a green-side bunker and with a difficult lie to exit.

HORSE RACING

Maximum Security wins Cigar

Maximum Security concluded a tumultuous season with a decisive victory Saturday in the $750,000 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct. Maximum Security was the first horse to be disqualified for interference in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby. That was one of only two defeats in an otherwise exceptional campaign. The 3-year-old trained by Jason Servis and owned by Gary and Mary West went 6 for 8, including victories in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. In the Cigar Mile, Maximum Security broke alertly from the gate for jockey Luis Saez to grab the early lead. They were quickly challenged by Spun to Run, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile last month at Santa Anita. The two horses raced as a team until Maximum Security pulled clear at the top of the stretch on his way to a 31/2 length victory. The time was 1:36.46. Maximum Security paid $4.60, $2.80 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. Spun to Run held second, returning $3.40 and $2.90. True Timber paid $6 to show.

SKIING

Schmidhofer first in downhill

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria cruised through the downhill course at Lake Louise, Alberta, in 1 minute, 49.92 seconds to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.13 seconds. Francesca Marsaglia of Italy wound up third. Schmidhofer has four career World Cup wins, with three of them arriving at Lake Louise. Shiffrin currently sits at 62 World Cup wins, which ties her with Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell for second-most on the women's side. Lindsey Vonn had 82 wins before her retirement.

Feuz a winner in Colorado

Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the Birds of Prey downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colo., for a second consecutive season with a precise run through a shortened course. Feuz was solid up top and nearly flawless the rest of the way to finish the World Cup race in 1 minute, 12.98 seconds on an overcast Saturday. Johan Clarey of France and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria tied for second. The start was lowered on the hill due to strong wind. It's the second day in a row the Swiss have won at Beaver Creek. Marco Odermatt captured the super-G title Friday. Feuz joins some elite company in winning back-to-back World Cup downhill competitions in Beaver Creek. Austrian great Hermann Maier and Norwegian standout Aksel Lund Svindal also accomplished the feat.

GOLF

Stenson delivers, wins Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Winless in more than two years, Henrik Stenson found himself in the middle of a wild chase to the finish Saturday with Tiger Woods and the elite in golf all around him.

Five players had a chance to win in the final hour. Four had at least a share of the lead at one point.

One swing changed everything.

"The shot of the day," Stenson said.

He drilled a 5-wood from 259 yards to within inches of the hole for a tap-in eagle on the par-5 15th, going from a one-shot deficit to a one-shot lead. Three pars gave him a 6-under 66 and a victory in the Hero World Challenge he might not have seen coming.

Stenson tied for 44th two weeks ago in Dubai and spent a few hours on the range that afternoon with swing coach Pete Cowen. He carried some of that to the Bahamas and his nerves held up at Albany Golf Club.

"Just keep on working hard and grinding it out," Stenson said. "Confidence can still be a little higher, but I'm really happy with the way I hung in there."

Woods fell out with a chip that didn't make it up the slope on the 14th hole, and he had to scramble for bogey. Justin Thomas had a pair of 12-foot birdie putts burn the edge. Defending champion Jon Rahm, in his final event before getting married in Spain, appeared to seize control with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch to take the lead on the 16th hole.

And then Stenson struck the decisive blow with his 5-wood. He knew it was good. He couldn't see beyond a dune as it bounced onto the green, tracked toward the hole and settled about 8 inches away for eagle.

That took him from one shot behind to one shot ahead. He closed with three pars.

Rahm had to settle for two pars to close out his 66.

Stenson won for the first time in 50 tournaments worldwide, a drought dating to the Wyndham Championship in August 2017. His world ranking plunged from No. 6 to No. 40.

"It's down, but it's not a disaster," Stenson said of his ranking. "I can compete with the best, and I guess I showed that."

Patrick Reed, under scrutiny for improving his line of play in a waste area Friday that led to a two-shot penalty, shook that off for a 66 to finish alone in third.

Woods closed with a 69.

