Outdoors calendar

Calendar

DECEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Hope chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

12 Ashley chapter of Ducks Unlimited Hunter's Night Out. Ashley County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. Matt Robinson (870) 412-8055 or matt/ansfs@gmail.com

13 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or Wolfe.barry@gmail.com

13 Hughes chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Allison-Reinke Bldg. Joseph Cupples (870) 270-0769 or firefighterice424@yahoo.com

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

4 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd27bison@yahoo.com

9 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sage Meadows Country Club. Jeffrey H (870iggins) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. John Jordan (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

16 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Astrid Rose Event Center. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

16 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

18 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

18 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

18 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers Assn. Stanley Powell (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

23 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

24 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Executive Center. Beth Lowman (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

25 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Angie Henderson (870) 344-0949 or hendersonangie@yahoo.com

25 Big Lake chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Jason Walton (870) 931-5548 or jaywaltons@yahoo.com

25 Lawrence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wallin Agri Aviation. Matt Smith (501) 940-9627 or mcsmith81@yahoo.com

25 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civics Center. Justin Higgins (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

1 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Dept. Bldg. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

MARCH

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

APRIL

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

MAY

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

