Pair in custody after shootout with PB police

Two people are in custody and two officers are on paid leave after an exchange of gunfire in Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

The two officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department were involved in a shootout with two or more people around 2 p.m. near 28th Avenue and the railroad overpass, officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The two civilians were in custody Saturday evening, and the two officers were on paid administrative leave until the completion of an investigation, in accordance with department policy.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting. No details about the shooting or what lead up to it were released Saturday.

Metro on 12/08/2019