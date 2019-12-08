Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pair in custody after shootout with PB police

by Clara Turnage | Today at 3:18 a.m.

Two people are in custody and two officers are on paid leave after an exchange of gunfire in Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

The two officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department were involved in a shootout with two or more people around 2 p.m. near 28th Avenue and the railroad overpass, officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The two civilians were in custody Saturday evening, and the two officers were on paid administrative leave until the completion of an investigation, in accordance with department policy.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting. No details about the shooting or what lead up to it were released Saturday.

Metro on 12/08/2019

Print Headline: Pair in custody after shootout with PB police

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT