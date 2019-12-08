Pampering the chef in you

From attending to hosting, I have been to quite a few Pampered Chef events in the past 3-4 months.

April Dumond is the Pampered Chef queen,

and she always entertains and educates us on the must have kitchen items. When I hosted, we had a great turnout and tons of food.



For all of the events, I always order product, whether for myself or to give as gifts. After my last big order, the UPS man kept bringing out more boxes.

As I met him, he said, you must really like pampered chef. I do think I own most of the catalog. They have good quality products, and you really clean up if you host an event and make good sales.

April gets people involved trying out the products she brings,

and showcases a lot of their new items.

Today was my last Pampered Chef event for 2019, and once again, April did not disappoint.

She brought some great food items, prepared more and had us filling out our order forms once again. It is a great excuse to get together with friends.



If you want some Pampered Chef products, I can hook you up with April. I ordered Christmas presents, so now I just need to wait for them to arrive.