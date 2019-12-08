Professor: Arkansas seems to like its 'r's

Ben Corbett, assistant professor of voice and acting at the University of Arkansas, visits with April Remer, a junior, Friday after she told a story from her youth and working on a family peach farm. Corbett is studying Arkansas accents and dialects. Remer’s accent can be heard at nwadg.com/video.

There's a story about a goose named Comma that's suffering from a rare form of foot and mouth disease.

Amber Remer of Harrison said the story is full of words to draw out her drawl.

Remer was reading the story Friday for Ben Corbett, assistant professor of voice and acting at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Corbett uses the story to study Arkansas accents and dialects.

"She has a moderate north-central Arkansas accent," Corbett said of Remer.

Remer said she suspects she has a "nice little Southern accent."

"I don't hear it myself," she said.

Corbett put the word out in September that he's looking for native Arkansans to participate in the study. Basically, they read the story about Comma, then talk a little about living in Arkansas.

Corbett said about 15 people have participated so far. He's hoping to have about 200 before the study is done.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SNnq9nzT6w]

As he does interviews, Corbett submits them to the International Dialects of English Archive, where some of them are accepted and put into the Arkansas section of their website at dialectsarchive.com/arkansas. Corbett said he's an associate editor for the international organization.

"What I do is I do a scholarly analysis of their accent, and I will use lexical sets to demonstrate, this is what they do with 'i' or 'o' or for some people an 'aw' sound," Corbett said. "And I will write it down so that you can follow it so as you're listening you can say, 'Oh, this is what they did with that sound. Interesting.'"

Corbett, a Tulsa native, is teaching his first semester at UA. In some ways, it's good that he's not an Arkansas native, Corbett said, because his ear is somewhat of a blank slate when it comes to Arkansas accents and dialects.

"I don't know the Arkansas accent," he said. "It's a chance to start from zero. A great reason to start a research project is to teach yourself."

Corbett said everywhere he goes in Arkansas, he hears an accent.

"I have recorded and archived accents from Oklahoma," he said. "But, I've never done a concerted, supported project such as this one."

While 15 interviews is just scratching the surface, Corbett said he's already hearing some trends.

"What I'm already discovering is this part of Arkansas likes their 'r's, which is fine," said Corbett, referring to the Fayetteville area. "'R' is a great consonant. It's a part of the South that doesn't drop the 'r's."

He said that tends to give the accent more of an Ozark Mountain flavor.

"Accent has to do with how a person uses vowels or consonants or diphthongs," he said. "Dialect is word usage."

He said an example of dialect might include the phrase "stump water" in a recipe for sweet tea.

"Stump water is water that's more sugar than water," he said.

Corbett said he would like to travel to all 75 Arkansas counties to work on this project. He wants to include people from different places, races and class backgrounds.

"Accent is societal, but it's also individual," he said. "In a lot of ways, accents are about finding love. How we speak is how we survive."

That's one reason the way people talk changes when they get into middle school, Corbett said.

"There are chemicals, there are hormones, but there's also having to survive in an environment where teachers are present but you have to start making some choices of your own," he said. "So the pack mentality in middle school starts to take hold. ... So I think accents are often picked up to identify who we are -- whether we're cool, whether we're stupid, whether we're popular, and how I want to identify so that I survive."

Besides writing a paper on the project at some point, Corbett said "part of me would like to turn it into some kind of performance or some kind of visual or interactive display."

"I have this dream, and I've talked to nobody about this," he said, "but perhaps we set up like a museum, but the artwork are the people who sit in chairs, and they have their notes next to them and we talk to them about their accents."

Corbett said the study is a chance to build a relationship between academia and the community.

He said theater should reflect the community where it's located.

"I find that, especially in the 21st century, theater is going to survive when it affirms the city, the neighborhood, the people that it is physically placed in," he said. "I don't think theaters can be garages any more just for touring plays that come in. I think theaters need to devote time to plays that speak directly to the theater's community. Audience members have to see themselves onstage."

"I also just find that accents are a good way to learn about people. They are a great way to listen to psychology, especially when the subject or person may not be putting on an air, especially when they may not be aware of how they speak, so I think there's a chance to learn more about the subconscious."

Corbett is still looking for volunteers for his study. Each session takes about half an hour. Corbett said he may do some interviews via Skype, but he hopes to visit with many of the participants. He can be contacted at his office at (479) 387-3899 or emailed at bensmith@uark.edu.

Metro on 12/08/2019