Slasher of woman's throat gets 20 years

Cutting a woman's throat with a knife has earned a 54-year-old Little Rock man a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

Sentencing papers filed Friday by deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan show James Edward White has pleaded guilty to criminal attempt at first-degree murder in exchange for the 20-year sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims. He faced up to 30 years in prison on the Class A felony charge

White has been jailed since his May 30, 2018, arrest at his home at the apartments at 9019 N. Rodney Parham Road, about three days after the wounded Sierra Rae Morgan, 24, of North Little Rock showed up at the St. Vincent Hospital emergency room about 11 p.m. after being taken to the hospital by good Samaritans.

Morgan, who had been slashed and cut, needed emergency surgery but told detectives before the operation that she had been attacked inside her car at the apartment complex by an older man wearing a red shirt and a tan hat.

Police found her silver 2002 Toyota Corolla and saw blood inside the car. Witnesses told police that Morgan might have been at Hibernia Irish Tavern in the Galleria Shopping Center at 9700 N. Rodney Parham before the attack.

At Hibernia, owner Jerry Ward, 52, and employee Sara Garber, 37, recognized Morgan from a photograph that investigators showed them, saying they remembered her as the woman who had been sitting with a regular customer, White, about 10:30 p.m., according to a police report. They also recalled that White had been wearing a red shirt with black stripes on the side.

According to the report, Ward told police that White had made an odd remark to him about Morgan being a stalker but White later paid Morgan's bar tab and they left together.

Two days after the attack, detectives questioned Morgan, who said she had never met White before the night he attacked her. She told police White had been at the Hibernia bar with his roommate but the roommate had left White, so she agreed to give him a ride home.

When they got to the apartments, White pulled out a knife and began cutting her, saying "You're going to die tonight" as he cut her throat. She was able to get out of the car and get help.

Morgan picked White's picture out of a police photographic lineup, and he was arrested the next day.

In custody, White told detectives that he had left the bar with Morgan and that she had given him a ride home, but that he did not remember anything that happened after that and denied attacking her, court files show.

Metro on 12/08/2019