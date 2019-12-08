State basketball roundups

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 66,

TULSA 63

Thanks to some clutch foul shooting in the closing seconds, Arkansas State University held off Tulsa on the road Saturday.

The Red Wolves (7-2) built a 52-43 lead with 9:22 remaining in the second half. The Golden Hurricane (7-2) trimmed the deficit to 61-59 on a layup with 1:34 left, but ASU iced the game by hitting five free throws in the final 16 seconds.

Senior guard Jerry Johnson Jr. finished with a team-high 16 points, bolstered by a 4 of 6 day from three-point range. Junior guard Marquis Eaton added 15 points and 6 rebounds, and junior forward J.J. Matthews poured in 10 points for the Red Wolves.

Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal had a game-high 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

ASU and Tulsa each shot 51% from the floor. The Red Wolves tallied 20 points off of Tulsa's 13 turnovers, while the Golden Hurricane had 9 points off of ASU's 10 turnovers.

ASU faces Missouri State on the road Wednesday at 7 p.m.

NORTH TEXAS 76,

UALR 53

The University of North Texas used a scorching performance from behind the three-point line to cruise to a victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Denton, Texas.

The Trojans (5-5) have dropped back-to-back games.

The Mean Green (4-6) hit 19 of 35 three-pointers, while UALR went 5 of 16 from long range. North Texas led 45-25 at the break after hitting 13 of 18 three-pointers in the first half.

Guard Umoja Gibson led North Texas with a game-high 23 points, while going 7 of 10 from three-point range, in 28 minutes. Junior guard Ben Coupet Jr. led UALR with 18 points and 6 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Markquis Nowell added 10 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.

UALR turned the ball over 17 times, and North Texas turned those into 31 points.

UALR returns home to the Jack Stephens Center on Tuesday to host Tennessee State at 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND MEN

UTAH 98, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 67

Junior guard Rylan Bergersen scored a team-high 21 points, and sophomore forward Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and 8 rebounds, but the University of Central Arkansas was no match for Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Bears (1-8) dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Utah (7-2) led 55-42 at the half before outscoring UCA 43-25 over the final 20 minutes.

The Bears outrebounded Utah 44-39, but they were limited to 37.3% shooting and turned the ball over 22 times.

Utah capitalized with 26 points off turnovers.

Utah -- which had six players finish in double figures, including a game-high 24 points from forward Timmy Allen -- went 11 of 30 from behind the three-point line.

UCA's road swing continues Saturday when it faces Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., at 7 p.m. Central.

UTEP 59, UAPB 50

UTEP held the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff scoreless for the final 3:15 in a victory Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

After Marquell Carter made a three-pointer for the Golden Lions with 3:15 left to pull the Lions to within 54-50, UTEP scored the game's final five points.

UAPB missed its final three shots.

Carter led the Golden Lions (1-7) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Williams led the Miners (6-1) with 19 points.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 82,

CROWLEY'S RIDGE 26

The University of Central Arkansas never trailed and in a blowout victory over Crowley's Ridge on Saturday at the Farris Center in Conway.

Nine players scored for the Sugar Bears (3-5) with Brionna Budgetts and Hannah Langhi each scoring 16 points. UCA led 36-9 at the half.

Central Arkansas shot 50.8% from the floor while holding Crowley's Ridge to 19.7% shooting.

Octavia Lowery led Crowley's Ridge (0-3) with 10 points.

