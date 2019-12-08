TRACK AND FIELD

Werner wins 5,000 in Boston

Taylor Werner of the University of Arkansas won the 5,000 meters at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston on Saturday.

Werner turned in a time of 15 minutes, 11.19 seconds. Werner's time was the eighth-fastest time in American indoor history and the fastest this year. Behind her was Katie Izzo, who finished second in 15:13.09.

In the 3,000, Carina Viljoen turned in a personal best of 9:12.43 to finish third.

On the men's side, Gilbert Boit finished ninth in the 5,000 in 13:44.95.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Glasper lifts Tech over UAM

R.J. Glasper scored seven consecutive points down the stretch in leading Arkansas Tech to a 75-70 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Tied 66-66 with 2:21 to play, Glasper made a three-pointer to put the Wonder Boys ahead for good.

Glasper led the Wonder Boys (5-2, 2-1 Great American Conference) with 22 points. Justin Slocum led Arkansas-Monticello (7-2, 2-1) with 31 points.

Fast start lifts Lyon

Lyon College shot 65% from the floor and jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead in a 66-59 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal, Mo., on Saturday.

Lyon (9-4, 4-1 American Midwest Conference) led 36-22 at the half.

Hunter Daley led Lyon with 18 points while making 4-of-5 three-pointers and grabbing 8 rebounds. Ray Price added 15 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the floor.

Ryan Ward and Michael Hood led Hannibal-LaGrange (1-7, 0-4) with 18 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

da Silva leads Golden Suns

Brenda da Silva scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech to a 72-57 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Jalei Oglesby scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and Jayana Sanders had 13 points for Arkansas Tech (5-2, 2-1 Great American Conference).

Berniezha Tidwell scored 20 points for Arkansas-Monticello (7-1, 2-1).

SAU improves to 6-1

Southern Arkansas defeated Ouachita Baptist 73-58 on Saturday at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Southern Arkansas (6-1, 2-1 Great American Conference) was led by Kisi Young, who had 12 points and Ariana Guinn, who had 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Jakya Clay led Ouachita Baptist (2-6, 1-3) with 21 points and 6 rebounds.

Harding survives late rally

Kellie Lampo's layup with 39 seconds left put Harding ahead and the Lady Bisons withstood six missed shots and five offensive rebounds by Henderson State in a 66-64 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

After Lampo put Harding ahead, Hailey Estes and Blu Jones missed three-pointers and Maci Mains missed two layups while Estes and Karrington Whaley also missed layups. Kennedy Cooper had two blocks during that span and Lamp sealed the victory with rebound at the buzzer.

Cooper led Harding (4-3, 1-2 Great American Conference) with 17 points. Estes led Henderson (6-2, 2-1) with 23 points.

Lyon wins in Missouri

Lyon College (8-1, 5-0 American Midwest Conference) defeated Hannibal-La Grange (2-7, 0-4) 72-52 on Saturday in Hannibal, Mo.

Madison Riley led Lyon with 18 points and 7 rebounds while Jade Giron had 14 points and 7 rebounds. Katie Turner added 12 points and eight rebounds.

