Toy commission in need of donations

A little over a year ago, Danny Johnson went in for open-heart surgery, but before he did, he asked Penny Roberts to take over the Saline County Toy Commission. Johnson died Nov. 22, 2018, as a result of complications from the surgery.

“It has been difficult,” Roberts said. “Everybody knew how big of a heart he had, and he always tried to do his very best in taking care of the kids and what they needed.

“It has been a tough year.”

The Saline County Toy Commission provides toys for families at Christmastime who don’t have the funds to buy gifts for their children.

Robert said the families have to come in to apply, filling out an application with a proof of ID, residency and income and how many people live in the home. She said the commission determines eligibility for the program based on what the families’ income is and how much money they have going out.

“We see if they qualify for us to be able to help with gifts for their kids,” Roberts said. “This year, as of now, we have 70 children, and that’s quite a few families.

“I haven’t gone through and counted all the families, but that’s what we have so far, and that’s a lot of kids.”

She said the number of kids has already exceeded last year’s.

“I think, last year, I had between 48 and 50 kids that we supplied gifts to,” she said.

Johnson was not only the president of the commission for 16 years; he also portrayed Santa Claus for the children. He would dress in his Santa outfit and drive around the county on his motorcycle, participating in several toy runs.

Roberts said she and Johnson started partnering together about two years ago.

“I am involved with Odd Fellows, which is also a nonprofit organization, and we would help each other out,” Roberts said. “I am a little older, and I don’t have any children at home, and I do have two grandchildren.

“I just enjoy the kids and seeing their faces when they get a gift. I think people deserve a second chance and deserve something.

“We have a few who are embarrassed, but I always tell them, we are here for the community.”

Odd Fellows hosts a clothes closet every Saturday of the month to “help put a jacket or something on someone’s back.”

“We also give out blankets and clothes during the winter months, and this year, we are hosting our second annual Christmas night, serving soup and crackers for anyone who wants to come and eat,” she said.

She said Odd Fellows will host a Christmas party for kids in the area, featuring free pizza and gifts for them to take home.

“Whatever I can do to incorporate into the Toy Commission, we try to supply everything we can for the needs of the children,” Roberts said.

The Saline County Toy Commission has drop boxes set up at all the Dollar General stores in the county, and Roberts said she picks up the toys on a weekly basis.

“The parents give us an idea of what the kids are into, and we try to meet that need,” she said. “Last year, quite a few wanted bikes.”

She said she is going to take applications for toys until Dec. 11, but she said she may have to stop receiving applications sooner than that because she has not received a lot of donations this year.

“I can’t totally depend on one place to supply everything,” Roberts said. “I’m asking for any kind of Christmas candies, or stocking stuffers or small toys to go inside kids’ stockings.

“We try to get them stockings at Christmas, too, so the kids can have that when they wake up Christmas morning.”

Last year, the commission partnered with Parker Hydraulics in Benton, and according to Roberts, the company bought $3,500 worth of toys. She said they will partner again this year but she doesn’t know if Parker will be able to supply as many toys again and with a longer list of kids more sponsors are needed.

“We are always looking for donations; that’s what we need the most of,” Roberts said. “I have quite a few hands here at the lodge that help out and get the toys ready for when the parents come to pick them up, but we are looking for more toy donations.”

Parents will pick up the toys Dec. 21.

“It is hard for a single parent trying to raise children, and it is hard for them to make ends meet and provide the necessities for their children,” Roberts said. “Every child deserves a new toy under the tree at Christmas.

“That is the main goal of the Toy Commission. That was a big thing for Danny, and that is the mission of the Toy Commission.”

For more information on the commission, call (501) 303-8747.

