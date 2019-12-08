United Way plans Santa Shopping Experience

The United Way of White County is sponsoring a new event to benefit its partner-agency families in need during the holiday season.

The United Way of White County will host a Santa Shopping Experience from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carmichael Center, 801 S. Elm St. in Searcy. Parents will pick out their children’s gifts themselves, unlike programs in which others choose the gifts for the children.

“This event gives families a unique shopping-with-dignity experience this Christmas season,” said Anne Eldridge, director of the United Way of White County. “Through this program, families that don’t qualify for free Christmas programs will be able to select Christmas gifts for their children at a very low cost — the maximum amount charged per toy will be $1, cash only.”

Eldridge said the gifts — gently used or new toys, games and books — have been donated by members of the community. Donations have been separated by age and gender; the minimum age is 7.

Vouchers have been distributed to each United Way partner. One voucher will be given to parents or guardians for each child, with a maximum of three vouchers for three children. Various time slots for shopping are printed on the vouchers.

“We will have a wrapping station set up as well,” Eldridge said, adding that representatives from ARCare Pharmacy will wrap the presents.

Donations of used or new toys will be accepted until Wednesday at the United Way of White County Office, 106 N. Spring St. in Searcy. Community members may drop off items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday or call (501) 268-7489 to schedule a drop-off time.

“We have had a fabulous response to this new project. We are really pleased. We have great volunteers working with us,” Eldridge said.

“Bonny Gregory, executive director of Jacob’s Place, and I were brainstorming on ways we could help families during Christmas. Someone told us about a similar program, and I did some research on the concept. I presented it to my board [of directors] and had a really good response from them. So it just really all fell in place. Everyone was positive, so we decided to give it a shot,” Eldridge said.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community where people are eager to give, especially around the holidays,” Gregory said.

“One of our greatest blessings happens when we have volunteers in the community who want to become a Christmas ‘angel’ for our families or residents at Jacob’s Place,” she said. “Over the past few years, I’ve noticed that the gifts we received from our angels are often as much a surprise to the parents as they are to the children, which is why I think the Santa Shopping Experience will be so wonderful for our community in need. This will be the first time for many parents to be able to have the ‘Santa Experience.’

“We are organizing an event that will empower parents in need to be able to have that little bit of extra Christmas magic, since the magic of giving is one of the best things about Christmas.”

Gregory said Jacob’s Place is a three-part program that serves children and their families who are experiencing homelessness in the community. Jacob’s Place offers preventative outreach services, a structured Jacob’s Ladder residential program and an aftercare program for residents who graduate.

“Our Ladder Program is designed as a pathway of empowerment to provide a hand up, not a hand out,” Gregory said. “Our home serves up to three families at one time and is staffed 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. All of our families have a customized case-management plan that is designed specifically to their needs and goals.

“We do prioritize physical and mental health, marriage counseling, parenting classes, financial budgeting, and job, volunteer or educational opportunities. We were able to serve over 75 families in 2018, but we had over 500 requests for service.”

In addition to Jacob’s Place, other United Way of White County partners are the American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts of America, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of White County, the Girl Scout Diamonds, Newhope Specialized Industries, the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Special Olympics, the Sunshine School, the Child Safety Center, the White County 4-H Foundation, the White County Aging Program, White County Domestic Violence Prevention and Rape Crisis, White County Group Homes and the Quapaw House Inc. Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center.