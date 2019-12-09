Conway site chosen for timber factory; production facility comes with 130 jobs

CONWAY — Timber manufacturer Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. said on Monday that it will expand its U.S. operations with a plant in Conway, set to open in mid-2021.

The Canadian-based company, in which Walmart has made an investment, will source lumber from Arkansas pine forests and plans to invest $90 million in a Conway facility, creating 130 new jobs.

“The mid-rise commercial and residential building industry is experiencing a revolution brought on by the rise of mass timber building solutions,” Hardy Wentzel, chief executive officer of Structurlam said in a news release. “At Structurlam, we’re transforming wood, one of nature’s most renewable resources, into a greener, more cost-effective, and aesthetically-pleasing alternative to concrete and steel.”

Wentzel said Structurlam will be the exclusive supplier of mass timber products for Walmart’s new home office campus in Bentonville.

“With 19 million acres of available forestland and a skilled workforce that is second to none, Arkansas is the natural choice for Structurlam’s first expansion into the United States,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release. “We are excited about the technology and the additional opportunities for growth Structurlam brings with it to Arkansas. The company’s partnership with Walmart is an example of how this expansion will benefit our state’s timber industry.”

