DE commit Stewart receives first in-home from Pittman

Arkansas defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart received the first in-home visit from Razorback coach Sam Pittman.

Stewart, 6-2, 224, 4.61 seconds in the 40 yards dash, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others in March.

Pittman was joined by offensive line coach Brad Davis and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell.

“Coach Pittman is a honest guy that told me he has high expectations for me on the field and off it,” Stewart said. “He also checked out my film and liked how I played with a lot of energy and effort and that really showed how much passion I had for the game.”

He recorded 114 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble as a senior. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star recruit.

Stewart, who plans to ink with the Hogs during the early signing period on Dec. 18-20, plans to take his official visit to Fayetteville for the Arkansas- Kentucky basketball weekend on Jan. 17-19.

Pittman, Davis and Caldwell were expected to visit outside linebacker Catrell Wallace later tonight.