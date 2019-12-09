Crash in construction zone on state highway kills 6-year-old, injures 5 other people

A crash in a foggy east Arkansas work zone on Saturday evening killed a 6-year-old from Jonesboro and injured five others, including two minors, according to state police and county officials.

The wreck happened in Cherry Valley, about 30 miles south of Jonesboro, at about 6:10 p.m., a preliminary crash report states. A 2003 Toyota Sequoia traveling east on Arkansas 1 entered a construction zone, where it dropped off the road before its driver overcorrected, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

The SUV, driven by 34-year-old Annette Frye, of Jonesboro, then crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2018 Nissan Frontier, police said.

A 6-year-old in Frye’s vehicle was transported to Le Bonhuer Children’s Hospital in Memphis and later died, said Terry Woodard, Cross County coroner.

Frye and two additional minors in the Sequoia were injured in the crash, though the children's ages weren’t included in the report. The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old William Colvin, and a passenger, 56-year-old Celeste Colvin, both of Wynne, were also injured.

The fatal wreck happened on a section of road in which a northbound passing lane was being constructed, state Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said. Such work can create “some type of a drop off,” he said.

“That just illustrates the importance of being vigilant while driving through a work zone, even when workers are not present,” he said. “Conditions exist where your vehicle can travel on pavement that is not normal.”

At least 465 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.