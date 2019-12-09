Follow live: Sam Pittman introduced as football coach

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek

• What a crowd. We gather as a Razorback family to welcome a Razorbacks coach back to Arkansas. Yurachek thanked Barry Lunney Jr. for serving the football program during a very challenging stretch. He poured his heart into the student-athletes. There have been a couple of "Let's keep Lunney" shouts from the crowd.

• "Great days are ahead for our football program, I promise you that."

• This has not been an easy time for my family or my wife. We came through it virtually unscathed.

• The Arkansas football program is one of great tradition and can have success in the SEC. It was important we took our time to truly identify a man who wanted to be here and understood the expectations we have. We had to find a coach with the utmost integrity on and off the field. It was important to find a coach who had experience in the SEC, winning battles in recruiting, in the trenches on the field. From the first time I spoke with coach Pittman, he wanted to be at Arkansas. He understands the tradition and pride of our program. He wants to restore that pride. He is not intimidated by the mountain this program has to climb. "I'm not going to fail," Pittman said. "I'm not going to let down the University of Arkansas. I promise you we will build a winning program."

• It was easy to feel the passion he has for this state, program and for our student-athletes. The impact he and his wife had on the program here in their last stop here, they have touched so many lives across this state. It is an exciting time for this program.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

• I want to thank Hunter Yurachek, Jon Fagg and Steve Cox. I met some of these guys yesterday. It was yesterday wasn't it? Great people who are in charge of this school and people who love this university. I wanted this job. I want to thank Georgia. Kirby Smart was good to me. I had some really good players and kids there. I want to thank Kirby for being so good to my wife and I. My wife was the first six-star recruit back in the late 1980s. My recruiting skills started way back then.

• We want our program to reflect the great state of Arkansas. I'm not a big slogan guy, but we're going to work hard, we're going to be blue collar about it, and we're going to be tough. (Pretty good applause) We're going to earn what we're getting and we're going to go after them.

• There's only one Razorback. Isn't it the greatest mascot of all-time? (More applause) I'm going to work hard. In recruiting, we have to recruit our own players. That's the first thing we need to do. We have to recruit future players, we have to recruit our future coaches, and we have to recruit alumni and past players. We need them all back to be Arkansas strong once again.

• I've had 500-plus coaches hit up my phone wanting to come to Arkansas. It would be very hard for me to believe that if the coaching world wants to come here, how come we can't get the players in out state and across the nation? I believe we can. Honestly, I believe we will.

• This means a lot to me. (Pittman is choking up. He momentarily stepped away from the podium and the crowd roars) I did some pretty good interviews today, and they were good. I'm humbled to be your coach. We'll do our best for you. We're going to work our butt off for this university. We're going to get it done.

• I think that getting these big people, getting size, talent, all of those things, everybody has to have it. I thought I knew how to recruit until I went to Georgia. It was recruiting on steroids there. I really learned a lot from Kirby Smart there about passion in recruiting. I've done well there in my life, but he helped me prepare for this job.

• I want to run a program that's loyal, disciplined, tough, that scores more points than the other team. The thing about our players is they hired an O-line coach. All we want to do is score more than they do. We're not three yards and a cloud of dust unless that's what we have to do to win. We're going to be aggressive and tough. Fundamentals, that's the biggest thing that's gone from the NFL game. We're going to stress that and the toughness of the game. Then, after that, we're going to worry about the next thing. But we can win a lot of games just going that far.

• When I came here in summer of 1979, I was a one-star athlete out at camp. Lou Holtz was the coach, and I fell in love with the place. My uncle had been out in his car listening to games on the radio. I just fell in love with Arkansas. Most of the people in Oklahoma are OU or OSU fans, but I love Arkansas. When my wife and I came back seven years ago, that was one of our dreams. Coming back now is whatever is better than a dream.