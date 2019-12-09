Lock the big key in Broncos' 14-point victory over Texans

Denver quarterback Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos defeated the Houston Texans 38-24 on Sunday in Houston.

HOUSTON -- Denver Coach Vic Fangio expected to see some improvement from rookie quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday in his second career start.

He didn't dream he'd see this big of a jump.

Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team as the Broncos built a huge first-half lead and coasted 38-24 over the Houston Texans.

Fangio at first joked that the second-round pick out of Missouri was "just OK" before getting serious.

"He played, obviously, very well," Fangio said. "Made a great jump from Week 1 to Week 2, which is what you're hoping for. I thought he threw the ball much, much better than he did last week. I don't think he missed many today. To do that on his first road start against a team that's going to be in the playoffs makes it even better."

Lock, who made his NFL debut in a victory over the Chargers last week, threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half. It was the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.

"We were ready to rock and roll from the get-go," Lock said. "We were fired up. We were ready to go. It was exciting to be a part of."

The Broncos (5-8) scored on their first five possessions to build 38-3 lead early in the third quarter. They scored more than 24 points for the first time since Oct. 19, 2018.

Houston's hold on the AFC South took a hit as the Texans (8-5) came out flat in a terrible first half a week after downing the Patriots 28-22 for their first win in the series since 2010. Tennessee (8-5) beat Oakland later Sunday to move into a tie with Houston for first place in the division.

"I don't think there was anything very good," Houston Coach Bill O'Brien said. "I take full responsibility for that. Just did not have this team ready to play. I thought I did, but I was wrong."

Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions after throwing three touchdown passes and grabbing his first career TD reception in a stellar performance against New England.

The Broncos took an early lead when Lock threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant with about 71/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Fant, who finished with 113 yards receiving, had a 48-yard reception earlier in that drive.

Keke Coutee, inactive for the past two games despite being healthy, grabbed an 8-yard reception on Houston's next drive but fumbled. Jeremiah Attaochu picked up the ball and handed it off to Jackson, who dashed 70 yards for the score against the team he spent the last nine seasons with.

Jackson wanted to treat this like any other game but admitted to getting a little emotional when he arrived at the stadium and began seeing so many familiar faces.

Denver 14 17 7 0 -- 38

Houston 0 3 7 14 -- 24

First Quarter

Den--Fant 14 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:27.

Den--Jackson 70 fumble return (McManus kick), 3:33.

Second Quarter

Den--Heuerman 8 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:24.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 54, 8:49.

Den--FG McManus 36, 3:04.

Den--Freeman 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :37.

Third Quarter

Den--Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 9:15.

Hou--Hopkins 43 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:36.

Fourth Quarter

Hou--D.Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 13:34.

Hou--D.Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :25.

Attendance--71,769.

Den Hou

First downs 22 26

Total Net Yards 391 414

Rushes-yards 27-90 22-134

Passing 301 280

Punt Returns 1-2 1-8

Kickoff Returns 1-33 1-26

Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-26

Comp-Att-Int 22-27-1 28-50-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12

Punts 2-43.0 2-37.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-44

Time of Possession 31:25 28:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Denver, Lindsay 16-51, Freeman 8-24, Lock 3-15. Houston, Hyde 14-73, Watson 6-44, Hopkins 1-12, D.Johnson 1-5.

PASSING--Denver, Lock 22-27-1-309. Houston, Watson 28-50-2-292.

RECEIVING--Denver, Sutton 5-34, Fant 4-113, Patrick 2-50, Hamilton 2-36, Booker 2-24, Freeman 2-8, Lindsay 2-4, Beck 1-29, Heuerman 1-8, Fumagalli 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 7-120, D.Johnson 6-40, Coutee 5-68, Akins 4-49, Stills 2-8, Hyde 2-5, Fells 2-2.

Sports on 12/09/2019