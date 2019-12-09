McGrew, Wells vie for District 22 seat

Opinions on school choice and a work requirement for Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program split the two Republicans running to replace ousted state Rep. Mickey Gates.

Early voting began last week in the special primary election to fill the vacant Arkansas House District 22 seat. Election day is Tuesday.

Richard McGrew, a 62-year-old Hot Springs businessman, and Jack Wells, a 43-year-old small-business owner from Hot Springs Village, are vying for the Republican nomination for the seat.

The winner of Tuesday's contest will face Hot Springs Village Libertarian Judy Bowers in a special general election that coincides with the 2020 primary on March 3.

Wells, a Jessieville School Board member, said he opposes private school vouchers for a multitude of reasons, adding that education was the primary issue that attracted him to the race.

"I just think we've got some good things going in education in the state, but I'm afraid sometimes people only see the bad stuff," Wells said.

McGrew, a Garland County justice of the peace, said he supports school choice, but he'd like to see the specifics of a voucher proposal before commenting on it.

"I was educated in public school; my children were educated in public school; my grandchildren are in private school," McGrew said. "I get a view of both. I think parents ought to have choice -- parents and educators -- ought to have a choice of the best education for their child."

The district includes eastern Garland County and northern Saline County. The position was vacated in October when Gates, a Hot Springs Republican, was expelled by the House of Representatives after he pleaded no contest to failing to pay state income taxes. Gates had represented the district since 2015.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will appear on the March 3 ballot twice. There will be the contest to fulfill the remainder of Gates' term through the end of 2020, as well as the Republican primary for the next full term for House District 22.

In addition to McGrew and Wells, Hot Springs Village Republican Richard Midkiff is seeking the nomination for the next term. The general election is Nov. 3.

Both Wells and McGrew said the special primary has been a sprint, as only a few weeks have passed between filing for the special election and the start of early voting. Both said that many people aren't even aware of the election.

As of Friday morning, 484 people had voted early, according to the Saline and Garland county clerks' offices. State House districts are composed of about 30,000 people.

McGrew said he's been busy knocking on doors, handing out pamphlets and visiting businesses.

He started McGrew Electric with his wife in 1988, and the company, he said, grew to a staff of about 30 employees with projects around the state. He eventually formed McGrew Companies, which is made up of five different corporations. He is semi-retired but remains involved in McGrew Properties, a real-estate holding and rental company.

McGrew, who also spent eight years on the Hot Springs Planning Commission, said his lengthy business experience distinguishes him from Wells.

"I have the knowledge of what it's like to build a small business into a large business," McGrew said. "I've seen both sides. That is very important to understanding what it's like to be out in the world. I went from digging ditches as an electrical apprentice to managing a large business."

Wells said he has done much of his campaigning from his Jessieville screen-printing and embroidery shop, Sew Perfect Embroidery. He said he's also been speaking to service clubs, women's groups and Republican clubs every chance he gets.

He said his deep roots in the district made him the best choice for the office.

"I'm a 40-year resident of this community," he said. "I grew up here. I've had a business here for 20 years. I think I'm in tune with what our citizenry wants out of Little Rock. I think I'm going to best represent the desires of the voting public in our community."

Wells said he opposes Arkansas Works, the state's Medicaid expansion program that buys health insurance for more than 246,000 Arkansans with incomes up to 138% of the poverty line. This year's income threshold is $17,236 for an individual or $35,535 for a family of four.

McGrew said he supports the state's efforts to impose a work requirement on the program, but he said he didn't know enough about the state's Medicaid expansion to comment.

Wells said he didn't think the work requirement had been effective in large part because of the online-reporting mechanism.

A federal judge has struck the work requirement down, but the ruling has been appealed.

Arkansas enrollees in the program had to spend 80 hours a month on work or other activities, such as volunteering, and had to report those actions online.

Prior to the requirement being struck down in March, 18,614 Arkansans had lost coverage because of noncompliance.

Both Wells and McGrew described themselves as "pro-life" and "pro-Second Amendment." Both Republicans said that exceptions for abortion should be extremely rare, such as instances in which a mother's life is at risk.

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Garland County at Community Baptist Church, 3518 Arkansas 7 North, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Saline County at Bank OZK, 24705 Arkansas 5.

Tuesday's voting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Arkansas Secretary Of State

Richard McGrew

Photo by Arkansas Secretary of State

Jack Wells

SundayMonday on 12/09/2019