Monday recruiting tidbits

The Sam Pittman era at Arkansas has begun and he is already setting up visits with prospects.

Pittman is expected to make an in-home visit with defensive end commitment Blayne Toll of Hazen on Tuesday or Thursday night.

Toll, 6-6, 244 pounds, plans to sign during the early signing period of Dec. 18-20 and enroll in January.

Pittman is expected to see defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224, 4.61 40-yard dash, of Jonesboro, soon. Tuesday is said to be a possibility.

A Georgia offensive line commitment to keep an eye on is Chad Lindberg, 6-6, 305 pounds, of League City (Texas) Clear Creek. He visited the Razorbacks during the first spring of the tenure of former coach Chad Morris. He's an ESPN 4-star recruit, the No. 19 offensive tackle and No. 151 overall prospect in the nation.

Pittman was said to be evaluating prospects this morning and reaching out to committed players.

10:20 a.m. update

Highly regarded sophmore offensive lineman Lucas Taylor, 6-4, 315, of Mobile (Ala.) Saint Paul's Episcopal, said he visited Georgia recently and has plans to visit Arkansas in the near future.

"Coach Pittman invited me to Georgia a couple weeks ago, and I really like him," added Taylor, who visited the Razorbacks when Morris was the coach.

10:50 a.m. update

A family member of 4-star linebacker Brennon Scott said Scott hopes to make an official visit to Arkansas after the hiring of Pittman.

Scott, 6-2, 225 pounds, of Dallas Bishop Dunne, committed to Kansas over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, SMU, Texas A&M, Colorado and others. Tom Lemming rates him as a 4-star recruit.