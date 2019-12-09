• Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt and the disco-funk band Earth, Wind and Fire shared the spotlight Sunday night as part of the latest group of recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievements in the arts. Also in this year's class are conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and long-running children's TV show Sesame Street. Field, 72, was a television star at age 19 and went on to forge a distinguished career that included two Academy Awards and three Emmys. She starred last year in a Netflix miniseries called Maniac. Sesame Street debuted in 1969 and remains a force in children's educational television. The show now airs new episodes on HBO, and they are rebroadcast months later on the show's original home, PBS. The co-founders of Sesame Street, Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, will accept the award on behalf of the show. Hours before the ceremony, the Sesame Workshop announced that Caroll Spinney, who gave Big Bird his warmth and Oscar the Grouch his growl for nearly 50 years on Sesame Street, died Sunday at the age of 85 at his home in Connecticut. Ronstadt was one of the faces of American music in the 1970s and 1980s, landing on the cover of Time magazine in 1977. In 2011, she announced her retirement from singing, citing the advancing effects of Parkinson's disease. Tilson Thomas, who has served as music director of the San Francisco Symphony for the past 24 years, has become particularly renowned for his interpretations of the entire works of Gustav Mahler. Earth, Wind and Fire was originally formed in Chicago by lead singer Maurice White. The group drew elements from rhythm and blues, funk, and disco in a flashy crowd-pleasing mix that spawned eight No. 1 hits. Each recipient was to be honored with a personalized presentation that in the past has in included surprise guests. The event will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday.

• Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the krewe announced Friday. The Emmy- and Tony-winning Breaking Bad star will be joined by Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Country musician Lauren Alaina also will be part of the procession. And she will headline the krewe's annual post-parade captain's party, the "Orpheuscapade," which will feature a tribute to New Orleans musician Art Neville, who died this year. The parade is one of the Mardi Gras season's biggest. Some 1,200 krewe members will ride 30 elaborate floats in a parade that also features 32 marching bands and clubs.

