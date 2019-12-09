North Carolina's struggles continue

North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) and teammate forward Garrison Brooks (15) pressure Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite during the first half Sunday in Charlottesville, Va. Diakite finished with 12 points as Virginia won 56-47.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Roy Williams spoke in very calm tones, but his words said something else after No. 7 North Carolina lost 56-47 at No. 5 Virginia.

"It's the most frustrated I've ever been," the veteran coach with three national championships in 17 years with the Tar Heels said Sunday. "I've been very fortunate coaching-wise, but this is the most frustrated I've ever been. I don't think we're playing basketball the way I want us to play and that's probably the most frustrating."

Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and the Cavaliers rebounded from a blowout loss while handing the Tar Heels their second consecutive sub-50-point game.

It was the first time since the 1947-48 season that the Tar Heels failed to reach 50 points in back-to-back games.

"We tried to play at a fast pace, tried to score and we go 1 for 14 (from three-point range)," Williams said. "... We had one assist at halftime. One assist. ... It was like a two- or three-point game and we fouled a jump-shooter three times in a row. I'm just, I'm beside myself."

Tomas Woldetensae made 3 three-pointers to double his season total and added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite their own poor shooting.

They finished 16 for 49 (32.7%) and the Tar Heels were 17 for 46 (37%).

Virginia lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels lost 74-49 at home to Ohio State in the challenge.

"Carolina and us are both trying to keep finding our way," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. "You just have to fight."

Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points, but made just 4 of 15 shots, and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.

"That's how we are right now," Bennett said. "We have to fight and scrap and play with guts and sometimes we have and sometimes we haven't."

Virginia led 39-35 before two free throws by Kihei Clark sparked a 10-0 run just past the midpoint of the second half. Woldetensae and Justin McKoy each added a pair of free throws and redshirt freshman Caffaro finished the burst with a pair of inside baskets. The second came after a rugged scrum under the basket and drew roars from the crowd.

NO. 9 GONZAGA 83,

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 76

SEATTLE -- Killian Tillie made a three-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another three-pointer with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Gonzaga held off No. 22 Washington.

Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs (10-1) could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies (7-2). Gonzaga has won six in a row in the series, with Washington's last win coming in 2005.

Tillie and Ayayi were two of the heroes on a night the Bulldogs put five players into double figures. Filip Petrusev finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Woolridge had 16 points, including two key baskets in the final 2 ½ minutes. Corey Kispert added 15 points and Ayayi finished with 12, but none bigger than his three-pointer in the final minute.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter both added 15 points and Quade Green finished with 14.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 77,

RUTGERS 65

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping No. 11 Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The Spartans (6-3, 1-0) led by just two points midway through the second half before outscoring the Scarlet Knights 16-7 to take control.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown scored a season-high 14 points, starting in place of Rocket Watts, who is expected to be out for about a week with a leg injury. Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Aaron Henry added 12 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 at the line.

The Scarlet Knights (6-3, 0-1) were competitive despite their leading scorers struggling to make shots. Ron Harper Jr. scored nine points on 4 of 12 shooting and Geo Baker had just four points on 1 of 7 shooting. Both players entered the game averaging 13 points as the team's only double-digit scorers.

Rutgers' Akwaski Yeboah scored a season-high 17 points and Jacob Young had a season-high 12 points off the bench.

The Spartans shot 43.6% overall and made just 7 of 21 3-pointers, failing to find a groove on offense after looking lost with the ball in an 87-75 loss against No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night at home against.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 72,

CLEMSON 53

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Florida State made 15 three-pointers in a rout of Clemson.

Anthony Polite had 12 points on four three-pointers as the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 ACC) bounced back following a road loss to Indiana.

Tevin Mack scored 14 points and Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Clemson (5-4, 0-2).

M.J. Walker scored 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for Florida State. Eight Seminoles made at least one shot from beyond the arc. Florida State shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the floor.

Clemson cooled off in the second half, shooting just 7 of 27 (25.9%). The Tigers shot 19 of 53 (35.8%) for the game.

NO. 19 DAYTON 78,

SAINT MARY'S 68

PHOENIX -- Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five three-pointers in No. 19 Dayton's victory over Saint Mary's in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Obi Toppin had 16 points and Trey Landers had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-1). They built 24-point leads in each half before the Gaels (9-2) briefly closed.

Dayton's only loss is to No. 2 Kansas, 90-84 in overtime, in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 27.

The Flyers shot 53.8% from the field and made 13 of 24 three-point attempts. They led NCAA Division I at 54.7% entering the game.

Malik Fitts tied a season high with 21 points and Kristsers Zoriks had a season-high 14 for Saint Mary's, scoring 10 points during a 16-2 run early in the second half when the Gaels cut a 24-point lead to 10 at 58-48 with 11:18 remaining. Saint Mary's had won eight in a row.

St. Mary's closed to 76-68 on Zoriks' layup with 50.3 seconds remaining but was never closer.

