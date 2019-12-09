Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Miller, Simmons going to HOF

Marvin Miller, the union leader who revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing, was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons. After falling short in his first seven times on veterans committee ballots, Miller received the required 75 percent support from this year's 16-man modern committee. Miller, who died at age 95 in 2012, led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82, a time when players gained the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired. Simmons, an eight-time All-Star during a 21-year big league career, was a switch-hitter who batted .285 with 248 home runs and 1,389 RBI for St. Louis (1968-80), Milwaukee (1981-85) and Atlanta (1986-88). They will be inducted into Cooperstown during ceremonies on July 26 along with any players chosen next month by the Baseball Writers' Association of America from a ballot headed by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Guerra signs with Arizona

Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 832/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers. Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.

SKIING

Ford earns first WC victory

Tommy Ford earned his first career World Cup win Sunday afternoon in Beaver Creek, Colo. The American racer glided through the fog and the falling snow to finish the Birds of Prey giant slalom in a combined time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back, while fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen took third. Ford found himself in new territory -- leading after the first run. He didn't show any hint of nerves before pushing out of the start gate for his final pass. He gazed down at the awaiting course for a moment, before attacking. He flowed through the gates with the home crowd urging him to the finish line. It's been quite a start to the season for the 30-year-old from Oregon. He finished fourth at the season-opening GS race in Soelden, Austria, in late October. That also happened to be his best finish -- until Sunday. Ford became the first U.S. racer to capture a World Cup men's giant slalom race on home snow since Ted Ligety won in 2014. The conditions were hardly favorable with the snow falling and fog rolling in throughout the day. Defending Birds of Prey GS champion Stefan Luitz of Germany made a mistake in the foggy conditions and didn't finish his first run.

Rebensburg wins super-G

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany won her fourth career World Cup super-G race as her time withstood a late charge by Italy's Nicol Delago. Rebensburg finished in 1 minute, 20 seconds Sunday to edge Delago by 0.35 seconds. Delago was the 31st racer of the afternoon and bumped Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place. Three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States wound up in 10th place. Shiffrin is the reigning champion in the season-long super-G competition. The 30-year-old Rebensburg has won back-to-back super-G races dating to last season. She's the first German woman to win two consecutive super-G races since Katja Seizinger captured five in a row in 1997.

GOLF

Jones wins in Australia

Matt Jones made a testing four-foot par putt on the final hole to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win his second Australian Open golf championship in Sydney on Sunday by one stroke after a 2-under 69. Jones, who is a member at the host Australian Golf Club and won his first national title there in 2015, had a 72-hole total of 15-under 269. Oosthuizen, playing for the first time in Sydney, finished second after a 66. The South African eagled the 18th after hitting his second shot to 15 feet, making things interesting for Jones at the end. "I was told on the 18th fairway that Louis had made eagle ahead of me," Jones said. "So it was a pretty good up and down to win the championship." Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya (71) finished tied for third with Australian Aaron Pike (69).

Team Langer a winner

Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge. The Langers closed with a second consecutive 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. After the 62-year-old Bernhard hit the fairway on the par-5 18th, the 19-year-old Jason hit a 3-wood approach from 270 yards to set up the winning putt. Jason also won with his father in 2014. Bernhard is one behind Raymond Floyd on the victory list in the event. The Goosens, two strokes ahead after an opening 58, had a 62. The Lehmans shot 59.

FOOTBALL

Florida State introduces Norvell as coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell was the first coach Florida State interviewed for its football vacancy and though the search took school administrators around the country, they kept coming back to the man running Memphis’ program.

“We really liked him,” Florida State Athletics Director David Coburn said Sunday during a news conference to introduce Norvell. “The whole way. This guy wanted to be here. Of all the ones we talked to it was crystal clear with Mike that he wanted this job. And he had other opportunities.”

Norvell, a native of Irving, Texas, played wide receiver at the University of Central Arkansas from 2001 to 2005. While there, Norvell set the school’s all-time reception record with 213 catches for 2,611 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He was also a graduate assistant coach at UCA in the 2006 season.

Norvell said he has idolized the Seminoles program since he was a youngster. He said as a 12-year-old growing up in Dallas, the first piece of college memorabilia on his wall was a 1993 Florida State national championship license plate.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Norvell said. “There is a tradition of excellence here. There is a standard. Success is coming. There are great days ahead.”

Just a day after Norvell guided Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title, he was on a plane to Tallahassee and being introduced as the Seminoles’ 11th full-time coach, replacing Willie Taggart. The 38-year-old Norvell has agreed to a six-year deal and takes over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping build Memphis into a Group of Five power with what annually was a top-10 offense.

“I want to be the coach that gets us back,” said Norvell, who after the news conference was introduced to Seminoles fans, along with wife Maria and 5-year-old daughter Mila, during the first half of Sunday’s Florida State-Clemson basketball game.

Photo by AP

Mike Norvell

Sports on 12/09/2019