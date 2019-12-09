OSU has toughest path to national title

The doors opened to the Ohio State locker after midnight Saturday and the stereo was cranked to something unexpected. No Drake, no Post Malone, no Kendrick Lamar.

It was country music, a song I wouldn't dare Shazam.

I associate those twangs with sadness, but that was not the vibe. The sweaty Buckeyes were beaming -- and rightfully so after winning the Big Ten title game by outscoring Wisconsin 27-0 in the second half of a 34-21 victory.

Would that rally be enough to retain the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff?

"Absolutely, we should still be No. 1," receiver Austin Mack said. "But if not, we'll be ready."

Well, get ready. The Buckeyes have the toughest possible path to a ninth national title.

By dropping to No. 2 behind LSU, the Buckeyes must face No. 3 Clemson.

That's the Clemson team that blew out all but one of its opponents. The Clemson team that embarrassed Notre Dame and Alabama in last year's playoff by a cumulative score of 74-19. The Clemson team that still has the long-haired and golden-armed Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State and Clemson will meet in Arizona in prime time on Dec. 28. The early line has Clemson minus 2.

LSU is a massive favorite -- 12 points -- against fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the other Dec. 28 semifinal in Atlanta.

If LSU advances, the Tigers will have to go all of 82 miles from Baton Rouge to New Orleans for the title game. No fan base travels like Ohio State, but this would still feel like home cooking for LSU and its cajun-accented Coach Ed Orgeron.

If the Buckeyes were ticked about the seeding, Coach Ryan Day did not let on Sunday, telling reporters: "I know it's not an easy decision. I thought we made our case but it's time to move on."

The Buckeyes will play the disrespect card. So will the Sooners after hearing CFP chair Rob Mullens reveal that the committee actually considered Georgia for the No. 4 seed. The two-loss Bulldogs got throttled by LSU 37-10 in the SEC title game.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney also will make sure his Tigers feel dissed. He felt the need to point out Sunday that Clemson is first team since 1966 to start a season No. 1, go undefeated and then drop to No. 3. As the AP's Ralph D. Russo pointed out, Swinney was referencing Alabama, which yielded 44 (!) points all season, but still finished No. 3.

Now that is disrespect.

This is a case of the 2019 season producing three superior teams.

I mean, the resumes are ridiculous:

LSU (13-0) blew through the SEC, the conference which has produced nine of the last 13 national champions. The Tigers are third nationally in scoring (47.8 points per game) and Joe Burrow should be the unanimous winner of the Heisman Trophy after completing 77.9% of his passes, on pace for an NCAA record. And LSU's weak link, its defense, is catching up. It yielded just seven points to Texas A&M and 10 to Georgia.

Ohio State (13-0) obliterated three nonconference foes (Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio) that went to their league title games. The Buckeyes ended with consecutive victories over three top-15 teams. They average an FBS-best 48.7 points and their defense is third, at 12.5 points. They have an on/off switch that should frighten every foe. Justin Fields has 40 touchdown passes and one interception and, after he started poorly against Wisconsin, he said he prayed and asked God "to change his mood." He completed 12 of his final 16 passes.

Clemson (13-0) has been winning in the dark, with most of the nation flipping away from blowouts against inferior ACC teams. The Tigers throttled Virginia in the ACC title game, exposing a comical gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in the basketball league. But here's what's scary: "Clemson," ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said, "may be better than when they won it all a year ago."

Most of America clamors for an eight-team playoff.

This year, a three-team round robin would have been ideal. Winning team selects the music.

