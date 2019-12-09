Police Beat

Police arrest man in shotgun threat

A disturbance at Sensation's Gentlemen's Club in Jacksonville resulted in the arrest of a Cabot man after he reportedly threatened an employee in the parking lot with a shotgun, according to an arrest report.

The report said the man, later identified as Jordan Patoka, 28, had displayed a shotgun in the parking lot to one of the employees of the club and yelled at him as he was taking trash to a dumpster in the parking lot. The report said the man hid behind a car and called police.

According to the report, Patoka then left in a white SUV with a canoe strapped to the top, driving north on John Harden Drive toward Cabot.

Lonoke County and Cabot law enforcement officers located the vehicle at 7 Rockwood Road in Cabot, the report said, and found a .12-gauge shotgun with one round chambered in the vehicle.

Patoka was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and released on $5,000 bond, the report said.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.

State Desk on 12/09/2019