Police arrest man suspected in shooting of 5-year-old in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:03 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anthony Williams

A man wanted in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old last week was arrested Sunday by Little Rock police.

Anthony Williams, 23, faces one count of first-degree battery and three counts of terroristic act, according to online jail records.

Officer Eric Barnes said police also spoke with a second man they had sought as a suspect, though he has not been charged.

The 5-year-old’s mother told police she was leaving the apartments at 43 Warren Drive around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when bullets were fired at her Nissan Rogue. The 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old were inside.

The younger child started complaining of pain, according to a police report, and the mother drove to her mother’s house. Once there, she realized the child had been shot in the lower back.

The girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. The mother and the other child were not hurt, according to the report.

Barnes said the investigation is ongoing.

