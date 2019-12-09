Sections
Police: Head-on crash in Arkansas kills 3, including both drivers

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:01 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Three people are dead after two pickups crashed head-on in Johnson County on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in Flat Rock, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 1999 Ford Ranger traveling east on U.S. 64 crossed the centerline and collided with the front of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, the report states.

Troopers said the Ranger’s driver, 42-year-old James Carroll of Russellville, and a passenger, 37-year-old Jennifer Carroll of Dardanelle, were killed. The driver of the Silverado, 60-year-old Donald Nelms of Corinth, Miss., also died.

The report didn't say what may have caused the Ranger to cross the centerline. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, authorities said.

At least 465 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

