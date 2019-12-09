Police: Little Rock woman, 23, beaten in front of her toddlers

A 23-year-old woman was injured Sunday afternoon when two people attacked her at her Little Rock home as her two toddler children watched, police said.

The woman told police she was standing outside her home with a couple of friends when a red sedan that had been circling her home in the 8100 block of West 34th Street pulled up at about 1:20 p.m., a Little Rock police report states.

Two people reportedly got out of the sedan and told the woman’s daughters, who were 2 and 3 years old, to get out of the way, authorities said. The pair from the sedan then began punching the woman in the head, according to the report.

Police said one of the woman’s friends reportedly tried to help, but the other stopped her. The pair then left, the victim told police.

The victim said the two attackers followed her into her home, reportedly striking her in the head with chairs and children’s toys while the children, who were sitting on the couch, watched.

Authorities said the two took the victim’s phone, threatened to shoot up her house if she called police, and left in the sedan.

The woman was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of severe cuts, according to police.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.