Report: Missouri hires Drinkwitz

Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with quarterback Zac Thomas (12) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Troy on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri reached an agreement Sunday with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press, making Appalachian State's successful coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was still being drawn up and the school had not made an announcement.

Tigers Athletic Director Jim Sterk said he wanted to move swiftly in hiring a replacement for Barry Odom, the former player and assistant coach who went 25-25 in four seasons leading the program. Odom was fired late last month after the Tigers finished an underwhelming 6-6.

Drinkwitz (Arkansas Tech) will inherit a program that also must deal with scholarship and recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout.

The 36-year-old coach is a considerable gamble for Missouri because of his scant head-coaching experience. Drinkwitz worked under Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn at Auburn, Bryan Harsin at Arkansas State and Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State, giving him plenty of experience from some of the best in the business. But his lone year in charge of a program -- at any level, including high school -- was this past season with the Mountaineers.

Still, this past season was a spectacular success.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 12/09/2019