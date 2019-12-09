Search underway for Arkansas inmate who ran away from job site

Charles Hausner
Authorities are searching for an Arkansas prison inmate who ran away from a job site Monday morning in Texarkana.
Charles Hausner, 37, was working around 8:45 a.m. near the Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex when he ran away toward railroad tracks, according to a news release.
The escape seemed “spur-of-the-moment” and not “part of a well-thought-out plan,” the release added.
Hausner is serving three years at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center after being sentenced in August on two drug-related offenses.
Authorities described him as 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen running along the tracks wearing a yellow prison uniform.
