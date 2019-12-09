Sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Marion 61, Van Buren 44

The Lady Panthers fell in the third-place game of the Greene County Tech tournament on Saturday.

Lexi Miller scored 19 for Van Buren (1-3) and Emmalee Grebe added 15 points. Jaden Montgomery scored 21 points to lead Marion and Brianna Kale scored 19.

Norman, Okla. 66, FS Northside 59 (OT)

The Lady Bears suffered their first loss of the season in the finals of the Norman Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led the way for Northside with 20 points. Tracey Bershers scored 19 and Jazz Coleman finished with 10.

Boys

Shiloh Christian 60, Waldron 52

The Saints earned a win in the UARM Classic on Saturday and shut down one of the state's most prolific scorers in the process.

Seth Rosenfeld poured in a game-high 33 points for Shiloh Christian (3-1) and Stewart Biven scored 14. The Saints held Waldron's Peyton Brown to 12 points.

Bergman 63, Mena 27

Bergman used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from Mena and earn a win Saturday during the UARM Classic in Mena.

Bergman (11-3) led 32-18 at halftime before the outburst turned the Panthers' lead into a 52-20 margin.

Elijah Royce and Anthony Hodge each had 13 points for Bergman, which dropped a 62-55 decision Friday to Waldron despite having four players in double figures. A.J. Van Lear had 14 points, followed by Royce with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Shelton Welsh with 13 and Asher Fultz with 11.

Russellville 81, Springdale Har-Ber 77

The Wildcats fell to Russellville in the third-place game of the Hurrican Classic in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Lawson Jenkins led the Har-Ber scoring attack with 24 points. Tavari Eckwood scored 19 for the Wildcats. Nick Buchanan added 12 and Pieroni finished with 10.

May scored 22 for Russellville and Peter added 18.

On Friday Har-Ber lost a 62-58 game to North Little Rock. Jenkins scored 23 and Buchanan 18 for the Wildcats.

Van Buren 67, Subiaco Academy 35

Avery Salisbury scored 17 first-quarter points and the Pointers rolled from there in the Van Buren Classic on Saturday.

Salisbury hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter for Van Buren (1-3). Jose Estrada added 10 points for the Pointers.

Johnathan Mercera scored 14 points for Subiaco Academy (3-4).

Berryville 45, Blue Eye, Mo. 38

The Bobcats captured third-place in the Forsyth, Mo. tournament on Saturday.

Landon Chester scored 13 points to pace Berryville (4-2) and Kade Davidson added 9.

The Bobcats will return to action at home Tuesday against Blue Eye.

Preps Sports on 12/09/2019