Teen arrested after 'credible threat' made against Arkansas junior high school

A minor is in custody after a threat against a Fort Smith junior high school was posted on social media, police say.
Authorities learned on Sunday of a “credible threat” by a 15-year-old girl who attends the school, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. The student was found and arrested, and police declined to release further information because of her age.
Police said there is no immediate threat to any area schools.
