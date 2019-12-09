U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman honors college president

Fourth District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman paid tribute to one of his constituents, South Arkansas Community College President Barbara Jones, during a speech Wednesday on the House floor.

Jones, who has led the El Dorado school since 2009, is retiring next month.

The educator and scientist "has always been dedicated to promoting higher education," Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs said.

"Working in higher education can often be a thankless job, but Dr. Jones was a tireless force for over a decade," Westerman said. "Young people in Arkansas are becoming leaders in their schools and communities, and Dr. Jones played a huge role in many of their lives."

Before her time in southern Arkansas, she served as dean of instruction at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe. She was also a laboratory scientist for 22 years. In addition to a number of civic commitments, she's part of her church's praise band, her biography notes.