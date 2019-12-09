U.S. Rep. Steve Womack visits vet on 100th birthday

When Arkansas veteran John "Ray" Lemons celebrated his centennial early last month, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack stopped by Primrose Retirement Community in Rogers to wish him a happy 100th birthday. Before leaving, the Republican from Rogers also presented the former prisoner of war with a commemorative medallion featuring the U.S. House seal and the congressman's signature.

As a flight engineer and gunner with the U.S. Army Air Forces, Lemons was stationed in England during World War II.

On Sept. 27, 1944, while flying a mission over Nazi-occupied Europe, his plane, the King Kong, was shot down. Captured by the Germans, he was held prisoner until U.S. forces liberated his camp in April 1945.

Womack, a retired colonel who served 30 years in the Arkansas Army National Guard, returned later in the month to drop off a letter from President Donald Trump congratulating Lemons on reaching the century mark.

It thanked Lemons for his "dedicated service to our country during World War II."

"Your American century is a proud part of our country's remarkable story. We send our best wishes as you celebrate this tremendous milestone," the letter stated.

After KFSM-TV news featured the story, the White House Facebook page posted a link to it.

As of Friday, it had received more than 5,200 likes.