U.S. Sen. John Boozman to House: OK deal on trade

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 7:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Sen. John Boozman is shown in this file photo.

WASHINGTON -- Sen. John Boozman called on the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In a speech on the Senate floor, the Republican from Rogers emphasized the importance of trade to Arkansas' economy, noting that Canada and Mexico are the state's top two export markets.

The neighboring nations and the Natural State have a "symbiotic and successful relationship," Boozman said, quoting the words of Melvin Torres, director of Western Hemisphere Trade, World Trade Center Arkansas.

Sometimes referred to as NAFTA 2.0, the trade deal needs approval from both chambers of Congress.

"It is ready for ratification, and the Senate is eager to get that done. Unfortunately, we're at the mercy of the House, which must act first," he said.

President Donald Trump is eager to move forward with the agreement.

This is no time for inaction, Boozman said. "House leadership needs to get on the stick. USMCA is too important to our nation's economic future to be sitting in limbo," he said.

