VIDEO: Fayetteville officers salute slain colleague as body transported to state Crime Lab

Fayetteville Police officers saluted as Stephen Carr's body was transported from the Washington County Coroner's office on Monday. Carr's body was taken to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Carr, 27, was shot and killed about 9:40 p.m. Saturday while in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=qrP9puNpQSE]