VIDEO: Fayetteville officers salute slain colleague as body transported to state Crime Lab

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department stand with other northwest Arkansas law enforcement members Monday, December 9, 2019, as the processional carrying slain Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr from the Washington County Coroner's office to the Little Rock passes by. Carr, 27, was shot and killed about 9:40 p.m. Saturday while in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station. ( David Gottschalk

Fayetteville Police officers saluted as Stephen Carr's body was transported from the Washington County Coroner's office on Monday. Carr's body was taken to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Carr, 27, was shot and killed about 9:40 p.m. Saturday while in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station.

