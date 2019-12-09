Walker scores 26; No. 4 UConn rolls

STORRS, Conn. -- UConn players had heard the narrative that Sunday's game against rival Notre Dame would be a match-up of two programs in down years.

The Huskies wanted to make a statement that they are not in a rebuilding mode.

Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead No. 4 Connecticut to an 81-57 rout of the Irish.

"This game meant a lot to us as far as the history and we wanted to prove something," Walker said. "Just as a team (we heard) we're not the typical UConn team or we're not this or we're not that. We wanted to play together and prove that we're capable of doing those things."

Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots for the Huskies (8-0). Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Crystal Dangerfield, who returned to the Huskies starting lineup after missing two games with back spasms, chipped in with 10 points.

Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 boards to lead Notre Dame (5-6), which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years. Katlyn Gilbert scored 15 and Marta Sniezek added 14 for the Irish.

UConn never trailed, outrebounded the Irish 48-32 and had 21 second-chance points, while holding Notre Dame to just five.

"That was one of the key points that coach had made coming into the game was just get on the offensive and defensive boards and just attack them," Nelson-Ododa said.

Kyla Irwin opened the scoring with a three-pointer from the left baseline and the Huskies ran out to a 12-2 lead, capped by a layup from Nelson-Ododa that forced Muffet McGraw to call an early timeout.

"We just have to figure out how we are going to score, because we're not a great defensive team" McGraw said. "Going into the season we knew we weren't going to be able to score, so we worked a lot on our defense and we haven't been able to play great defense."

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Mississippi State lost its first nonconference home game since 2014 when Kirsten Deans made a tiebreaking three-pointer with just over a minute left to lift West Virginia to a 71-65 victory in Starkville, Miss. The No. 10 Bulldogs (8-2) hadn't lost at home to a team outside the SEC since falling to South Florida in the WNIT six seasons ago. But they made just 15 of 30 foul shots in this defeat. Deans scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (6-1) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. She banked in her go-ahead shot from the wing. ... Jazmine Jones scored 21 points off the bench, including nine during a 20-2 third-quarter run that helped No. 2 Louisville beat Northern Kentucky 85-57 in Highland Heights, Ky. The Cardinals (9-1) led the determined Norse (4-5) by just 37-35 at halftime. ... Ruthy Hebard had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and No. 3 Oregon rediscovered its touch from the field in a 95-56 victory over South Dakota State in Eugene, Ore. After shooting under 50% in their previous two games at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Ducks (7-1) shot 64% from the field, including 58% on three-pointers, to overwhelm the Jackrabbits (6-4). ... Sammie Puisis had career highs with 17 points and five three-pointers as No. 8 Florida State took control right before halftime for a 81-64 victory over host Clemson. Kiah Gillespie also had 17 points for the Seminoles, who started 9-0 for the second time in the past three seasons. Kendall Spray had 19 points off six three-pointers to lead Clemson (3-7). ... Shakira Austin had 25 points and 13 rebounds and No. 9 Maryland shook off a midweek loss to defeat Loyola, Md., 105-45, in College Park, Md. Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell both added 20 points for the Terrapins (8-2), who dropped a 66-59 decision at N.C. State on Thursday. Stephanie Karcz led the Greyhounds (1-8) with 12 points. ... Rhyne Howard scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including five three-pointers, and No. 15 Kentucky defeated Samford, 79-49, in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats went 11 of 23 from three-point range and shot 53% overall while forcing 18 Samford turnovers they turned into 21 points. Sabrina Haines added 12 points for Kentucky (9-0) and Jaida Roper had seven assists and six rebounds to go with three points. Shauntai Battle led Samford (3-8) with nine points. ... Lashann Higgs and Sugg Sutton scored 19 points apiece and Texas handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season, 66-60, in Knoxville, Tenn. Higgs' basket with 8:56 to play started an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Sutton baskets that had the Longhorns on top for good at 58-53 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Jada Underwood added 13 points for the Longhorns (5-4). Rennia Davis had 15 points for the Lady Vols (7-1) and Jazmine Massengill added 10. ... LeeAnne Wirth had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 18 Gonzaga to a 76-53 victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wash. Gonzaga (8-1) led 41-23 at halftime. Borislava Hristova had 15 points for Washington State (5-4). ... Naz Hillmon scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Michigan to a 79-64 victory over Oakland in Ann Arbor, Mich. Hillmon was 9-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (8-1), who won their fourth consecutive game. Amy Dilk, Kayla Robbins and Priscilla Smeenge had 10 points each.

