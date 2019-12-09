Woman, 9-year-old grandson killed in central Arkansas fire

A woman and her grandson died Sunday morning in a residential fire in Lonoke County, according to the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

Capt. David Bufford said deputies were called to the 4100 block of Walker's Corner in Scott at 8:40 a.m.

After the blaze was extinguished, Bufford said authorities found the bodies of 64-year-old Diana Nicholas and her 9-year-old grandson, whom he declined to identify.

As of Sunday evening, Bufford said, the cause of the fire was unknown.

"We have fire investigators who are looking into it but I'd better not comment on that," Bufford said of the fire, which he said broke out in a shop-type building that had been converted into a residence. "It does look like everything is going to be accidental though."

Bufford said typically, authorities experience an uptick in fires as winter approaches.

"People ask if we have a lot of fires around this time and truthfully, we do," he said. "I don't know if it's the weather getting colder or people putting up Christmas lights or what, but we do have an increase in fires around this time of year."

