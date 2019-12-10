17-year-old charged as adult in Fort Smith shooting that injured 2 teens

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in a Fort Smith shooting that left two teens injured, one critically.

Jaylen Coleman faces one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of first-degree battery.

Coleman got into an argument Friday with 18-year-old Raekwon Adams and 19-year-old Jiywian Hughes at a party, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They agreed to a fist fight at Spradling Park, but when the older teens arrived, Coleman was not there.

The pair left the park, according to the affidavit, but another vehicle, occupied by several people including Coleman, pulled up beside theirs and opened fire.

Adams was shot in the head and remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, according to Fort Smith police. Hughes was also injured but by shrapnel, not a bullet, according to the affidavit. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Coleman will be arraigned on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sebastian County Courts Building.