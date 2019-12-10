Arkansas prison inmate arrested day after escape

An Arkansas prison inmate who ran away from a work site Monday was found Tuesday morning and taken back into custody, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Charles Hausner, 37, was working around 8:45 a.m. Monday near the Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex in Texarkana when he ran away toward railroad tracks, according to a news release.

He was found Tuesday walking down the tracks about four miles from the work site.

Hausner was serving three years at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center after being sentenced in August on two drug-related offenses.

He will be transferred to a more secure facility, according to the department.