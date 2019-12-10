The Nation in Brief

Larry Angel rides with a bicycle affixed to his motorcycle Sunday during the ABATE Toy Run in Tulsa. Bikers rode from the Tulsa County Fairgrounds to Guthrie Green park, where they delivered unwrapped toys to Marines who loaded the items into trucks for the Toys for Tots program.

No link evident to rampage, cyberattack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The FBI said Monday that it has found no signs of any link between a cyberattack on computer systems of a Florida panhandle city and last week's attack at the naval air station there in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others.

Officials in the city of Pensacola became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday, hours after Friday's shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Much of the city's computer system remained offline Monday morning, and federal authorities were alerted to the cyberattack as a precaution.

The FBI tweeted in a brief statement that its initial investigation has not identified any connection between the cyberattack and the shooting. "Our preliminary investigation continues," the FBI statement said without elaboration.

Earlier Monday, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson asked for patience in a community still grieving over the shooting at the Navy installation, a central part of the local economy and public life.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the killer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone or was part of a larger plot.

Ransomware cyberattacks on government systems have been on the rise in recent years. During the summer, two Florida cities -- Riviera Beach and Lake City -- paid hackers more than $1 million combined after being targeted.

Immigration arrests decrease at border

WASHINGTON -- Immigration arrests along the U.S. southern border fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, according to the statistics released Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that show a significant easing of the migration pressures that the Trump administration faced last spring.

The number of people U.S. authorities took into custody fell nearly 6% from October to November, to 42,649, the latest figures show. Arrests have dropped 70% since May, when U.S. authorities detained 144,116 amid a record influx of Central American families.

Mark Morgan, the acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, called the change "staggering, in a very positive way."

Morgan credited administrative changes by the Trump administration and experimental policies that tighten asylum rules and require migrants seeking humanitarian protection to wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

The November figures show a 17% increase in the number of unaccompanied children taken into custody from October to November, with U.S. authorities encountering 3,321 such children crossing the border.

Morgan noted that while the number of families crossing the border has declined, more Mexican parents and children have been taken into custody recently in part because many asylum restrictions cannot be applied to Mexican nationals.

W.Virginians leave country for insulin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- A group of West Virginians have left the country in search of affordable insulin, going to Canada where insulin prices are reported to be about a tenth of what it costs people in the United States.

Across the border, no prescription is even necessary to purchase the life-saving medication, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. State data indicates that about 15% of West Virginians rely on insulin. The nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute says insulin cost a person with Type 1 diabetes about $6,000 in 2016, and prices have only increased since then, making it difficult even for insured people to afford it.

"Insulin isn't something you can go without, or skip when you can't afford it," said Tammy Owen, a volunteer with the West Virginia Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and whose son lives with Type 1 diabetes. "For someone with diabetes, it's like air. Like water. It's a basic need, and there are barriers in place that make it inaccessible for many."

The trip from Morgantown that began Sunday was organized by state health care activists and supported by delegates Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, and Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas. Fleischauer plans to introduce a state bill next year to cap insulin prescription copays.

Man killed in gang dispute, officials say

TULSA -- Tulsa County authorities said a dispute involving two associates of a white-supremacist prison gang led to the death of one man and the other being held on a murder complaint.

Tulsa County sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says her office is recommending first-degree murder charges against 31-year-old Cody Lee Fulmer. She says those recommended charges were upgraded after the victim, 23-year-old Jared Langworthy, died as a result of his wounds.

While the case remains under investigation, Roebuck said both men were affiliated with the United Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and that Langworthy "got sideways" with the gang.

On Friday, authorities were called to a home in the area where Langworthy was found and taken to a hospital. Roebuck said Langworthy died on Saturday and that Fulmer, when interviewed by detectives, confessed to assaulting Langworthy.

