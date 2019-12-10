Burrow leads Heisman finalists

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The other three are Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

NEW YORK -- Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and two Ohio State players -- quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young -- will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.

The top vote-getters for college football's most famous player of the year award were announced Monday, and three of them were quarterbacks who transferred to their current schools.

Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York after a record-breaking season, leading the Tigers (13-0) to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. He would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. The 60-year gap between Heisman winners would be the longest for any school with multiple recipients.

The other finalists were not so obvious even after all the games had been played. Ohio State had three players worthy of consideration in Fields, Young and running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields and Young are the first teammates to be finalists since Oklahoma had quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook at the Heisman ceremony in 2016.

Hurts is the third Oklahoma quarterback in the past four seasons to be a Heisman finalist, including the past two winners -- quarterback Kyler Murray and Mayfield.

Burrow is just the second Heisman finalist for LSU since candidates began being invited to New York for the presentation ceremony in 1982, and the first offensive player from the Tigers. The last finalist from LSU was defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who finished fifth in the voting in 2011.

Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman over the past two decades, winning 16 of the past 19 trophies, dating back to 2000. The past two winning quarterbacks, Murray and Mayfield, were both transfers, and this year will likely make it three consecutive transfer QBs to win the Heisman.

Burrow left Ohio State and joined LSU in 2018 as a graduate transfer. He had a breakout season this year in the Tigers' new Spread offense. Burrow has already set an SEC record with 48 touchdown passes and is on pace to set an NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.9%.

Hurts played for three seasons at Alabama, reaching the playoff each year before joining the Sooners and leading them to the final four. This season, he has passed for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Fields played his freshman season last year at Georgia, but transferred to Ohio State and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to play this season. The sophomore has the Buckeyes (13-0) seeded second entering the playoff. He has thrown 40 touchdown passes and 1 interception and has rushed for 10 more touchdowns.

Young is the first exclusively defensive player to be a Heisman finalist since Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o finished second behind Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2012. He leads the nation with 16.5 sacks, despite missing two games for an NCAA violation.

Young won the Broko Nagurski Award given to the nation's top defensive player Monday night.

Missing out were the nation's top running backs.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most prolific runners in college football history, surpassing 1,900 yards rushing in each of his three seasons. This year he is second in the nation with 1.909 yards rushing and leads with 26 touchdowns.

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard is the nation's leading rusher with 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins is third in the nation with 1,829 yards and has scored 22 touchdowns.

