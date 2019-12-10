Central Arkansas police officer on military leave accidentally shoots 18-year-old, authorities say

A Conway police officer who was on military leave accidentally discharged his firearm on Friday, injuring an 18-year-old man, authorities said.

Initial reports indicated the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was preparing to clean the firearm when it went off, striking the teen, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Authorities said the 18-year-old was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Sadler on Tuesday said he believed the teen is “alive and well.”

As the officer was a member of Conway police, the department pulled back and asked state police to investigate, Sadler said. When complete, the investigation will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether there was any violation of criminal law.

Conway police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said she didn’t immediately know whether the officer would be placed on administrative leave within the department pending the investigation, as he was already on military leave at the time of the shooting.