Child struck by vehicle and killed in south Arkansas, police say

A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette,Terri Richardson)

TEXARKANA — A 3-year-old boy was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in south Arkansas, police said.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North State Line Avenue. A PT Cruiser traveling north on State Line Avenue was attempting to make a left turn when the 20-year-old driver struck a 19-year-old woman and the child she was carrying, said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, department spokeswoman.

The child's mother was taken to a local hospital, though the extent of her injuries weren't immediately known.

No names had been released as of Monday night.