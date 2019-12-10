Child struck by vehicle and killed in south Arkansas, police say

A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette,Terri Richardson)
TEXARKANA — A 3-year-old boy was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in south Arkansas, police said.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North State Line Avenue. A PT Cruiser traveling north on State Line Avenue was attempting to make a left turn when the 20-year-old driver struck a 19-year-old woman and the child she was carrying, said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, department spokeswoman.
The child's mother was taken to a local hospital, though the extent of her injuries weren't immediately known.
No names had been released as of Monday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.