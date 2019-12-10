City, state prepare to honor slain officer

Former police officer Rick Haney stands at attention Monday as he watches the procession that transported the body of Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr from the Washington County coroner’s office to Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE -- In Fayetteville and elsewhere in the state, arrangements were made Monday to honor a police officer killed Saturday night while sitting in his patrol vehicle. Meanwhile, details about the shooter began to emerge.

A candlelight vigil, visitation and memorial service will be held this week for officer Stephen Carr, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until Carr's burial.

Carr, 27, was fatally shot about 9:40 p.m. Saturday while he was in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station. Police Chief Mike Reynolds said London T. Phillips, 35, walked up to the vehicle and shot Carr at point-blank range, striking him in the head.

Police inside the station heard the gunfire and briefly chased Phillips, Reynolds said. Two officers, Cpl. Seay Floyd and officer Natalie Eucce, shot at Phillips. Both officers are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Reynolds said he was unsure how many times Phillips was shot and that it was unclear whether Phillips fired at the officers.

Eucce and Carr attended the state police academy in Camden together, according to an April 2017 Facebook post from the department.

Reynolds said the entire incident Saturday night took place in less than 30 seconds. Phillips was in possession of a 9mm pistol and two boxes of ammunition, he said. Reynolds said Sunday that no motive had been established, but that it appeared Phillips was looking for an officer to kill and wasn't targeting Carr specifically.

Phillips had lived in several areas around the country and had a couple of minor brushes with law enforcement agencies, according to records.

He was arrested on a simple assault charge on Oct. 2, 2012, at his mother's home in Lantana, Fla., where he was living at the time, court records show. Phillips' mother told the responding officers that she had a verbal argument with her son and ran to her neighbor's home to call 911, records show. In a statement, Phillips' mother said her son had been on a "psychotic roller coaster" all night and had threatened to harm her and his stepfather.

An additional charge of violating the conditions of his release was added after Phillips failed to check in with the court, according to court records. The case was eventually dismissed because of an "uncooperative victim and lack of independent evidence," records show.

Reynolds said Phillips pawned a gun at a pawnshop in April, and police became involved because the pawnshop would not return the weapon.

"It is my understanding he had a medical marijuana card, and that disqualifies an individual from possessing a firearm in Arkansas," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said Fayetteville police were told in December 2018 that Phillips was impersonating a police officer.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said his office had not encountered Phillips.

Tax records indicate Phillips lived in Baxter County in 2018, where he had delinquent personal property taxes.

In Fayetteville, Phillips' address is listed as 110 W. Village Lake Drive.

A funeral service for Carr is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to Fayetteville police. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 333 W. Maple St. Both services are open to the public.

Dickson Street businesses, workers and patrons are planning a candlelight vigil for 5:30 p.m. today at the corner of West Avenue and Dickson Street. Carr regularly patrolled the Dickson Street Entertainment District.

Alison Tussey, a manager at JJ's, posted a comment about Carr on Facebook.

"We, as a community, lost one of the best police officers that I have ever met. In the 17 years I have worked on this street, I can honestly say, he was one of the best cops to grace our sidewalks," Tussey wrote. "He represented everything that an officer of the law is supposed to be. He saw the people that worked in the bars and restaurants as a team. And he knew his job was to protect and serve. Not a shift I worked did he and his partner not come to see us. He wasn't one of the good ones, he was one of the best ones."

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in Fayetteville to help Carr's family.

"Stephen lived an exceptional life and touched many people beyond his capacity as a police officer. Stephen grew up as a child of a police officers, and from a very early age wanted to be a police officer," according to a post on the Fraternal Order of Police chapter's website.

"Stephen devoted his life to serving the community of Fayetteville and ultimately gave his life doing so," the Fraternal Order of Police said. "Stephen was very well liked within the department and represented the Fayetteville Police Department in the best way. Stephen was described by several people as a 'gentle giant.' He had a calmness to him when dealing with situations he encountered as an officer and also was known for the fairness and respect he showed to those he encountered in his duties."

A procession of law enforcement officers early Monday escorted Carr's body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. Firefighters and other first responders lined Interstate 49 to show support as the procession left Fayetteville, and groups also gathered on overpasses along the route to Little Rock.

People have also left flowers and hand-written letters at a memorial for Carr outside the Fayetteville police station.

Carr began work as a police officer in the city in April 2017. He was assigned a patrol beat in the Dickson Street Entertainment District. He was getting ready to go on patrol before the shooting, Reynolds said.

Carr was a Texas native, graduating from The Woodlands High School, where he was a star in football, wrestling and track and field, officials said. He was a former personal trainer, and he graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Missouri with degrees in economics and finance.

The Washington County sheriff's office is taking lead in the investigation, and the FBI is assisting. The Arkansas State Police also is involved.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said the gunman's vehicle was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence.

Reynolds said Sunday that the city's Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure the other officers followed proper policy and procedure.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR.

Motorcycle officers salute as the Washington County coroner’s vehicle carrying the body of Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr arrives Monday at the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

