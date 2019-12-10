Fall is hiking time at Roaring River

Ready for some hiking heat? Step right into the kitchen at Roaring River State Park.

Devil's Kitchen Trail serves up heaping helpings of natural delight over a 1.5-mile loop at the Missouri state park, 9 miles northeast of Seligman, Mo. The menu includes bluff shelters, caves and two wet-weather springs.

Roaring River runs through the heart of the park, which is a haven for trout fishing. The stream is created by Roaring River Spring with a normal flow of 20 million gallons each day -- more during rainy times.

The warmth of Devil's Kitchen comes during a climb that finds hikers pulling off hats and unzipping jackets even on cold days. It's an ascent that leads to the summit of a Razorback ridge high above the park. Then it's all downhill or level to finish the loop. Sights to behold are dazzling along the way.

Hiking starts at the north end of the park at the trailhead. It's across the park road from the trout hatchery, which is being renovated. There's an information kiosk at the start.

Right away Devil's Kitchen Trail starts climbing to offer a hint of what's ahead. About 100 yards in, hikers come to the fork in the road. Go right for the best route, traveling counter-clockwise around the loop.

Here the trail levels off and follows a long line of low bluffs, boulders and crags. A couple of spur trails lead up to some bluff shelters. Hikers are welcome to explore around these, but the park staff asks people to stay on these spurs, and the main trail, to prevent erosion and damage to plants.

When we hiked Devil's Kitchen on a sunny Dec. 2, there was water everywhere from recent rain. A stream to the right of the trail spilled clear water over stair-step rock. A few more steps leads to see the first wet-weather spring pouring from the mouth of a cave.

The hardwood forest here is beautiful and quiet, too, away from the park road and the river.

Just past the cave, the trail takes a hard left and follows the top of the same bluffs hikers had seen from the bottom. The route curves gently left and crosses a cleft in the rock and another little stream.

Now the fun starts, if hiking uphill brings on the jollies. Some folks prefer hiking uphill more than down. Easier on the knees, they say.

Steepness is in the eyes of the hiking-stick holder, and we'd rate this climb a 6 to an 8 on the wheezer scale. The 8 comes at a short section in the middle of the climb, which totals maybe 200 yards.

Easy does it gets any hiker to the top. Mother Nature has cooperated big time with some fallen trees at the summit for sitting, reflecting and maybe gasping.

On our hike Dec. 2, we jumped a big doe at the top, one of the largest female deer we'd seen. We spotted the white-tail again hiking the downhill side of the ridge we'd just climbed.

There's another small cave where the second wet-weather spring flows. From here the path follows another bluff wall accented with crevices and boulders. Smaller rocks are ideal for sitting and enjoying a picnic lunch along the trail. Kids and the young-at-heart will delight in exploring this natural rock garden.

The hike ends on the level with views of Roaring River to the right. At the fork, go right and head downhill back to the trailhead.

If Devil's Kitchen Trail sounds too steep, consider the more level River Trail that begins at the historic park lodge, built long ago by Civilian Conservation Corps workers.

From the lodge, the trail heads off to the right on a short and gentle uphill grade, then levels off for a 0.7 mile hike to the highway, then back to the lodge for a 1.4-mile out and back hike.

Hikers might see trout fishermen along the way. The River Trail meanders above spring-fed Roaring River. Catch and release fly fishing for trout is allowed Fridays through Mondays during winter. We'll feature the fishing at Roaring River State Park soon here in NWA Outdoors.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Sports on 12/10/2019