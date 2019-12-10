Benton defensive back Cain Simmons had an interception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Class 6A state championship game against Searcy at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. An article in Sunday's edition misidentified the player.
Sports on 12/10/2019
Print Headline: Getting it straight
