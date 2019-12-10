Getting it straight

Chief Warrant Officers 2 James A. Rogers Jr., 28, and Charles P. Nord, 30, along with Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28, were killed in the Thursday crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter near St. Cloud. An article in Sunday’s editions incorrectly described the rank held by Rogers and Nord.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.