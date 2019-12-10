Hunter Biden gets new lawyer in paternity suit

Hunter Biden has retained a new attorney to represent him in his Arkansas paternity case.

Brent M. Langdon of Langdon Davis LLP in Texarkana, Texas, filed an entry of appearance on Monday in Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville.

Langdon will replace former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel and Jessica Duncan Johnston of Benca and Johnston PLLC in Little Rock, who filed a motion to withdraw, which was granted by Circuit Judge Don McSpadden last week.

Biden is the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Lunden Alexis Roberts filed suit against Hunter Biden in May.

Roberts is asking the court to declare that Biden is her child's biological father and to order him to pay child support and provide health insurance for the toddler.

Roberts graduated from Arkansas State University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies.

She later attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. While in Washington, she met Hunter Biden, according to her attorney, Clinton W. Lancaster of Benton.

Roberts gave birth in August 2018. The name of the child, referred to in court documents as "Baby Doe," hasn't been disclosed.

Last month, her attorney filed a motion with the court that DNA testing has established, "with scientific certainty," that Hunter Biden was the baby's father.

A separate motion filed with the clerk said Hunter Biden "is not contesting paternity."

McSpadden indicated in a Dec. 3 court filing that "I will do what I believe is in the best interest of this child."

He has given Biden and Roberts until Friday to file completed affidavits of financial means.

A U.S. House committee last month investigated allegations that President Donald Trump asked the government of Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden was named to the board of Burisma, a natural gas company in that country, while his father was vice president. Both Bidens have denied wrongdoing.

Lancaster filed a "request for admissions" on Monday.

In the document, Lancaster asks Hunter Biden to admit that he was "employed as a board member" for Burisma and that he left that board voluntarily.

"Admit that you could have continued to act as a board member for Burisma," wrote Lancaster.

While much of the document is redacted, Lancaster appears to be asking Biden to reveal the amount he was compensated for serving on Burisma's board.

McSpadden has ruled that financial revelations in the case would remain under seal.

In October, Hunter Biden announced through his attorney that he was stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed investment firm founded in 2013, BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

Lancaster's filing on Monday refers to a Chinese "person, entity or corporation."

"Admit that you or an entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision received money from a Chinese person, entity or corporation for foreign (meaning international) or domestic (meaning United States) investment purposes," wrote Lancaster. "Admit that you facilitated investments in domestic and international ventures for a company funded in part or in whole by a Chinese person, entity or corporation."

In a response to a motion for attorney's fees and costs, Langdon on Monday asked for "strict proof" of the various amounts, which totaled $11,057,80.

Metro on 12/10/2019