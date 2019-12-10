LSU's Joe Brady wins Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach

Joe Brady has been named the winner of the 24th Broyles Award, which is given to college football's top assistant football coach.

Brady, 30, is in his first season with the undefeated LSU Tigers and is the passing game coordinator and receiver coach.

In Brady's one season, quarterback Joe Burrow has seen his numbers jump from completing 219 of 379 passes (57.8 percent) for 2,894 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last season to completing 342 of 439 (77.9 percent) for 4,715 yards. He has passed for 48 touchdowns and has six interceptions.

